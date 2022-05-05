It’s no secret that Missouri teachers are among the poorest paid in the country, and by some calculations pay for starting teachers is the absolute worst. Now lawmakers have a chance to do better with a state Senate amendment in the pending budget legislation that would raise the minimum on new teacher annual salaries from $33,000 to $38,000. And that ought to be a no-brainer.
House and Senate Budget Committee members this week are negotiating the final 2023 fiscal year budget. The deadline is Friday. Legislators can find much in that budget package to haggle over, but increasing teacher pay should not be one of them.
Lawmakers have debated a variety of education issues — including a proposal requiring teachers to post lesson plans online for public access. That puts greater demands on teachers, who’ve already gone above and beyond to educate the state’s school children during a pandemic.
With educators asked to do even more, their salaries also should increase. Education experts have long known that good teachers, more than school facilities and curricula, impact student achievement.
It’s hard to attract good teachers when, according to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks near the bottom — 47th in the nation in average teacher pay. And the state ranks dead last in starting salaries for teachers. If Missouri values education, the way the state pays teachers doesn’t show it.
And then there’s this: Missouri, like other states, is experiencing a critical teacher shortage. After COVID-19 shut down schools, parents here and elsewhere challenged schools to reopen before health officials said it was safe. As educators came under attack over mask requirements, teachers left school districts in droves.
Substitute teachers have been so scarce, some districts raised their pay and relaxed requirements to allow anyone with some college — the minimal credentials — in front of classrooms.
State Rep. Mark Sharp, a Democrat from Kansas City, said he’s hearing that his colleagues in the House “will play ball” to keep the Senate’s proposed pay increase in the budget. Sharp said he believes support is more related to the shortage crisis than it is about legislators being embarrassed about Missouri’s last place ranking on starting teacher pay.
Overall, the average Missouri teacher earned less than $51,000 in 2021-22, well below the $64,500 national average.
State Rep. Chuck Basye, the Republican from Rocheport who last month was criticized for proposing an amendment allowing voters to decide if transgender athletes could play on girls’ sports teams, said he will support whatever decision comes out of committee on teacher pay.
“I am certainly supportive of increasing starting teacher pay in Missouri,” said Basye, who chairs the House Education Committee. But rural lawmakers are concerned about the financial strain a salary increase might put on small districts, he said.
If starting salaries jump up $5,000, “then you would have to also raise the salaries of other teachers” who’ve been around longer, Basye said.
Sharp agrees the amendment would mean “districts are going to have to make adjustments and just pay teachers more.”
Teachers are worth it and with stiff national competition for the best teachers, Missouri can ill afford not to pay its teachers more. If we don’t, we’re likely to see even more teachers leave Missouri and take their talents to other states where the pay is significantly better.
This was originally published by The Kansas City Star and is reprinted with permission.