Even as Missouri voters keep sending Republican supermajorities to the legislature each election cycle, many of those same voters also keep second-guessing what those legislators do there. In recent years, voters have used ballot initiatives to override the ruling Republicans on issues such as labor rights, medical marijuana, political reform and Medicaid expansion. It’s a phenomenon that seems to speak volumes about voters’ political tribalism versus actual policy preferences. But in any case, ballot initiatives make those preferences clear.
Yet some Republicans, rather than being chastened by those rebukes, have repeatedly sought to ignore or actively violate the expressed will of the voters. Now, in an act of supreme arrogance and disregard for those voters, GOP lawmakers are pursuing a plan to make it more difficult for the public to pass ballot initiatives in the first place.
The idea is to change the standard for passing a referendum from the current requirement of winning a majority of the state’s cast votes, to a new requirement of winning the equivalent of a majority of all the state’s registered voters. If that sounds like a confusing distinction, that appears to be the intent.
There are more than 4 million registered voters in Missouri, meaning more than 2 million Missourians would have to support a given referendum for it to pass — no matter how many people actually vote. Even in high-turnout elections in presidential election years, the state is lucky to see 3 million of those voters actually turn out. Because the proposed new standard would require a majority not of the people who actually vote but of the number of people who are registered, a referendum would have to win upwards of 70% of the votes cast in order to pass. Lower-turnout elections would require even higher percentages of support.
That’s an impossibly high bar — which, again, appears to be the whole point. The sponsor, Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, says his goal is to ensure that referendums only pass if they have “enthusiastic” support from the public. As if the votes of more than half (or even two-thirds) of the voting public isn’t indication enough of enthusiasm.
And these guys wonder why critics say today’s GOP has turned its back on the very concept of democracy.
Davidson says his legislation would be limited only to constitutional amendments, though his bill as written doesn’t say that. What it does say is that the new, higher standard would apply only to referendums put on the ballot by public petition. Measures put there by the legislature would still need just 50% of the votes cast. Talk about fixing the system for themselves.
If lawmakers put this wrong-headed referendum on the ballot, voters — that is, a simple majority of the people who actually vote — will have one last chance to stop it. They must.
This was first published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.