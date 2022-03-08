The Missouri state legislature and the House Education Committee are currently considering several bills that would limit the content and curriculum educators may teach, use and access in schools.
These bills include HB 1474 and HB 1995 — both of which address the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” — and HB 2428, which would allow families to file private lawsuits against teachers for content they find offensive.
These bills are troubling for a variety of reasons, but, as teachers of Advanced Placement (AP) courses, we are particularly concerned about the impact these bills would have on students’ access to diverse and rigorous course options.
This week, the College Board, which administers AP tests and courses, issued an updated statement of principles that addresses limitations on content and curricula set by states, districts and schools, similar to those outlined in House Bills 1474, 1995 and 2428.
This College Board document explicitly states: “AP opposes censorship. AP is animated by a deep respect for the intellectual freedom of teachers and students alike. If a school bans required topics from their AP courses, the AP program removes the AP designation from that course and its inclusion in the AP Course Ledger provided to colleges and universities. For example, the concepts of evolution are at the heart of college biology, and a course that neglects such concepts does not pass muster as AP Biology.”
This example addresses science content; however, the same would apply to other courses. For example, an AP World History course that did not cover slavery would not meet requirements. The AP World History curriculum must cover changes and continuities in slavery from the year 1000 CE to modern day. This content includes discussion of slavery practices with the Islamic caliphates along Trans-Saharan trade routes, the enslavement of indigenous natives in South America for farming and silver mines and the transport of Africans across the Atlantic after native populations were decimated by disease and dangerous working conditions.
The curriculum also requires that we cover human rights abuses suffered by enslaved peoples, the first successful slave revolt in Haiti, as well as segregation and apartheid.
Yet, Missouri’s proposed House bills would allow the state and/or parents to decree that students should not learn about slavery or other upsetting parts of history.
In that case, schools could lose AP designation for those particular courses and would not be able to offer them to students. A change like this would affect thousands of students around the state; in Columbia alone, there are seven sections of AP World History, with 300 CPS sophomores taking the course in hopes of earning college credit.
AP courses provide essential educational opportunities for students. They allow students to challenge themselves academically in the security of a high school setting with instructors who are able to scaffold their learning and provide a safety net as they work through new challenges.
At the end of the school year, students can pay $100 to take a test and potentially earn college credit that is recognized by colleges and universities around the nation. In doing so, students can save their families thousands of dollars by earning three to five credit hours, depending on the course.
AP courses help schools meet special education requirements for gifted learners, as well as in the college application process for students seeking to attend selective colleges with rigorous admission standards.
Further, when students earn credit for multiple AP classes, they can accelerate in their degree programs, skipping large, entry-level, general education courses and jumping straight into unique course offerings with smaller class sizes. Some students even enter college with enough credit to be categorized as sophomores.
So many Missouri students benefit from AP courses, and it is imperative we protect the ability of Missouri schools to continue offering a wide variety of AP courses.
We ask that our Missouri legislators put an end to the politically divisive education bills currently being discussed before their short-sighted agendas cause long-term harm to the educational opportunities for our students.
MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy, Joe Henke, Shawnna Matteson, Greg Irwin, Neil Blackburn, David Graham, Brian Corrigan and Jordan Smith are AP World History teachers in Columbia Public Schools.