We Missourians have always taken a kind of perverse pride in being a low-tax, low-service state.
We won’t raise our gasoline tax, which the last time I looked was the nation’s lowest, even as we watch our roads and bridges fall apart. We underpay our teachers and underfund our schools. A new report from the White House gives us a C- for the quality of our infrastructure. That seems generous
Our university is planning to tear down some historic buildings because we can’t afford to repair them, while we accept a $10 million private donation toward the cost of constructing a new indoor practice facility for athletes. We call those athletes tigers, an endangered species in the wild, if not in the SEC.
Fittingly, our state symbol is the mule, a notoriously stubborn cross between a female horse, a mare, and a male donkey, also known as a jackass.
Recent developments in Jefferson City suggest that the jackass is dominant.
Speaking for the herd is Cody Smith, a Republican from Jasper County who chairs the House of Representatives Budget Committee. As reported by Summer Ballentine for The Associated Press, Rep. Smith explained to a Democratic colleague that the Republican refusal to pay for Medicaid expansion was intended to prevent more than a quarter of a million low-income Missourians from getting health care coverage.
“By intentionally not appropriating for Medicaid expansion, we should not be offering those services to those folks come July 1,” he said.
You’ll seldom see short-sighted cruelty made so explicit. It’s cruel policy, now endorsed by the Republican leadership in the state Senate, because the people denied coverage will be sicker and even poorer than they should be. It is short-sighted because 90% of the cost would be paid by the federal government.
It’s probably also illegal, because the state’s voters — not the Legislature — last year amended our constitution to expand the program. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican from the same corner of the state as Rep. Smith and certainly no wild-eyed liberal, included the funding in his budget proposal. Now there will almost certainly be a lawsuit, more unnecessary trouble and expense.
Among “those folks” hurt by this latest mulishness are likely to be some of Rep. Smith’s own constituents. Jasper County in 2019 had a little more than 120,000 residents. Nearly one-sixth of them lived at or below the poverty line. (That’s about the same percentage as we have in Boone County.)
And health care is just one topic on which the jacks are wild. Another is that perennial Republican favorite, guns. The House has passed, again, a clearly unconstitutional bill that purports to override any federal gun-control legislation – not that Josh Hawley and his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate would allow any to pass.
Our own state Sen. Caleb Rowden joined the chorus of brays when he responded egregiously to President Joe Biden’s statement of the obvious, that none of our rights is absolute. You cannot claim First Amendment protection to cry “Fire!” in a crowded theater, President Biden said, paraphrasing the U.S. Supreme Court.
Rowden called that comment “asinine” and “egregious.”
I could go on, but you get the point. Maybe it’s just as well the mule can’t reproduce.