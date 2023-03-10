Ciera Jackson received a series of threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend. She previously called the police when he broke into her apartment and vandalized it. He even lurked outside her home where she lived with her 11-year-old brother, whom she was raising. Jackson asked her landlord if she could break her lease and run, brother-in-tow.

She filed for a restraining order and stated in court documents, “I have been abused by the respondent before,” and that she knew “what he is capable of doing.” Her request was granted on Aug. 2, 2017, and 11 days later Ciera was dead.

