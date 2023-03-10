Ciera Jackson received a series of threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend. She previously called the police when he broke into her apartment and vandalized it. He even lurked outside her home where she lived with her 11-year-old brother, whom she was raising. Jackson asked her landlord if she could break her lease and run, brother-in-tow.
She filed for a restraining order and stated in court documents, “I have been abused by the respondent before,” and that she knew “what he is capable of doing.” Her request was granted on Aug. 2, 2017, and 11 days later Ciera was dead.
Her ex, Victor Whittier, shot her four times through her apartment window. Her 11-year-old brother heard her voice, gunfire and found her body, according to The Washington Post.
When investigators asked if Jackson had any trouble with anyone, he handed them the restraining order that sat mere feet away from her body.
I chose Ciera’s case because it is relatively recent and close to home — in St. Louis — but it is not unique among domestic homicide cases.
Many of us have heard by now that most homicides are perpetrated by family members or loved ones, and women are far more likely to be killed by their intimate partners. Doubly so if their partner has a history of violent crime or domestic abuse. The Washington Post article referenced includes an analysis of more than 4,000 murders of women. Of those murders, 46% were committed by a partner. Narrowing the analysis to five cities, including St Louis, more than a third of the men were known publicly to be a threat to the victim and 36% had a previous restraining order, conviction of a violent crime, or history of domestic violence.
On Feb. 22, the general laws committee of our state Senate held a hearing for SB10 – the “Anti-Red Flag Gun Seizure Act” sponsored by Bill Eigel. The bill outlaws “any federal order of protection or other judicial order issued by a court to confiscate any firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition,” and prevents any agency in the state from receiving federal funding in the pursuit of establishing or enforcing said orders.
For those who don’t know “an order of protection is an order issued by a Missouri court pursuant to the Domestic Violence Act that restrains a person from abusing, stalking, sexually assaulting or harassing another person,” and a “red-flag law” is one that allows a court order to temporarily confiscate firearms from a person deemed to be a danger to others or themselves.
For more information on how orders of protection work in Missouri there is a handy brochure available on our courts’ website.
The keyword here is temporary; these laws would more accurately be named “cool-down laws.” When incidents are escalating and a person like Whittier is clearly displaying their intent to harm someone these court orders allow law enforcement to intervene. I don’t know for certain if seizing Whittier’s gun would have prevented the senseless murder of Ciera Jackson, but it would have, at the very least, given her more time. Time is invaluable in the case of escalating abuse.
Time can allow the abused to reach out to family members or friends, to pack an emergency bag and run, or simply call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (SAFE).
With gun violence already on the rise in the state, with some of the weakest gun laws in the country, and a domestic violence problem, I can’t help but look at SB10 in horror. To pass this bill would at the very least be reckless and would likely lead to many more cases like Ciera’s.
I have witnessed domestic violence, I have had countless women share their stories of abuse, and I have endeavored to be a safe space for any victim. This is why I vehemently oppose SB10 and any other measure that would limit in any way options victims have in freeing themselves from abuse.
I hope that you will stand with me and for Ciera, for all the Cieras suffering silently and needing an ally. Protect the victims not the abusers.
Robert Wilson is a contract specialist, writer, advocate and homesteader in Boone County.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.