As far back as the 2018 election, Gov. Mike Parson has wanted to raise the gas taxes paid by Missourians. There is no doubt Missouri’s roads can use the funding.
As someone who drives all over the state of Missouri for work, it is obvious several roads need to be widened, expanded or have significant work done to them.
What is most frustrating about the recent push to increase the gas tax is that it is entirely aimed at the poor and working class being made to pay for the roads, with the wealthy and businesses getting the greatest benefit. You are going to pay for these roads, and not the companies that pay lobbyists.
In 2019, Gov. Parson called a special session to change the laws of the state of Missouri. The law at issue was Section 144.025 of the statutes of Missouri. This little known, but often used, law is what allows Missourians to deduct the price their old car got from the price of the car they are buying for the purposes of paying sales tax on the vehicle. As an example, if I were to purchase a vehicle for $5,000 and trade-in a vehicle for $1,000, I would have to pay sales tax for a $4,000 purchase. This law actually induces Missourians to buy new cars before their old car is unusable, putting affordable used cars on the road and helping our car dealers.
The 2019 special session, which the governor sold as “for the hardworking people of our state” was called solely to allow multiple vehicles to be sold as a credit for the purchase of one vehicle. I understand there are exceptions, but most Missourians I know have one car per driver and often more drivers if they have teenage children. I own two cars. My wife has a car, and I have a car. When we need a new car, one is traded in or sold almost simultaneously to the purchase of a replacement. The change to the law Gov. Parson made was clearly made for the wealthy, who may own several vehicles they wish to buy or sell, and it was also aimed at companies with large vehicle fleets that go through times of downsizing periodically and can use the sold vehicle credits to reduce tax liabilities.
What is also important: The money gained through vehicle sales taxes goes to maintain roads, just like the gas tax. It’s efficient because most expensive vehicles are either very large, thus creating more wear on the roads, or are performance vehicles that are driven more often and faster, creating wear.
The gas tax is also an efficient method of paying for roads. Theoretically, the more gas you use, the more you use the road. Larger vehicles generally use more gas.
The new gas tax increase comes with a rebate option. Now you can hold onto your receipts and submit them for a rebate of taxes paid.
I have a busy life, and I don’t know that I will save every receipt I get from the pump. I don’t have the time to go see the attendant when the pump doesn’t spit out a receipt. You know who does? Big businesses who actually use the road a lot more than you, like trucking or delivery companies. Also, people who have enough money and time to pester the attendant.
Gov. Parson has spent the better part of three years telling us how we need more money for roads, meanwhile he called a special session to defund the roads, while giving big tax breaks to the rich and companies with large vehicle fleets like car rental companies. Now Gov. Parson is poised to sign a gas tax increase that will effectively only apply to the poor and middle class who don’t have the time to collect up, save and submit all gas receipts, are simply unaware this is an option or don’t know how to submit the receipts they do save.
Missouri needs to increase road funding, but the bill should not fall solely on those Missourians who can’t afford a lobbyist. Start by repealing the change to RSMo. 144.025. Then, increase the gas tax for everyone.
If we are going to have the Missourians who drive pay for the use of the roads, let’s not exclude those who can afford to pay a lobbyist to get a law change and an accountant to get a rebate.
Paul Wade is a Columbia resident.