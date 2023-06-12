The recent legislative session was a productive and encouraging one for state workers, who have seen various attempts to improve their pay and benefits fall short of the finish line for more than a decade.

With the passage of a second consecutive pay increase and a bill that would pay state workers biweekly instead of twice a month, the legislature and the governor have made substantial strides in improving working conditions for state employees.

