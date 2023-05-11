The Columbia police officer apparently shown on video punching a restrained man doesn’t deserve to be a peace officer. And if he or any other officer on the scene failed to report the use of force incident to higher-ups, that’s all the more reason to relieve the unidentified officer and possibly others of their duties.

Cover-up, anyone?

