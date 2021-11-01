A dozen red states, including Missouri, are suing the Biden administration to prevent family-planning clinics from providing referrals to women seeking abortion services.
They seek to revive the gag rule imposed under the Trump administration, an information blackout that restricted medical personnel’s free-speech rights to advise patients on their constitutionally protected right to abortion. The information blackout disproportionately victimized poor women whose options are limited to start with. It’s part of today’s multipronged attack on abortion rights, and it must be turned back.
Federal law doesn’t allow federal funding to be used for abortion services. But federal funds are used for other family-planning services, including those provided by, for example, Planned Parenthood, which offers contraception and other resources for women in addition to abortion. Under the Obama administration, such providers simply had to keep those services financially separated to adhere to the funding prohibition on abortion.
Under the Trump administration, the rules were changed to require federally-funded family services and abortion services to be in physically separate settings from one another even when the same entity provided both. That rule was clearly designed to undermine Planned Parenthood, which offers both abortion services and services like contraception, which, of course, is key to preventing unwanted pregnancies that drive abortion rates to begin with.
Worse, the Trump rules prohibited staff at federally funded clinics from referring patients to abortion providers or offering any advice at all about that option. The gag order prevented doctors from providing medically relevant information to their patients — information that, again, pertains to a lawful service and a constitutionally protected right. As is so often the case with abortion issues, poor women felt the brunt of the impact, since they are most likely to seek care in federally funded clinics.
The Biden administration lifted the gag rule last month and returned to the Obama-era standard that allowed doctors to concern themselves only with medical issues, not political ones, when advising their patients. Ohio’s attorney general has filed a suit to reverse that decision, joined by 11 other Republican attorneys general.
They include Missouri’s Eric Schmitt, whose U.S. Senate campaign rests largely on latching his state to every extremist national lawsuit he can find. Schmitt already has Missouri weighing in on the side of Texas’ draconian new anti-abortion-rights law, asking the Supreme Court to uphold what amounts to a profitable bounty on abortion providers by any civilian plaintiff.
This newest attempt to prevent women from even knowing their options is yet another attack on women’s rights and a direct assault on the doctor-patient relationship. Every time Schmitt ties Missouri to one of these stridently ideological lawsuits, he’s telling every pro-choice constituent in the state — and every woman — that his political prospects are more important than giving all Missourians even-handed legal representation.
This was originally published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.