Missouri's Republican lawmakers are, once again, trying to second-guess the majority of the state’s voters who have demanded that the state expand Medicaid.
Those lawmakers are also trying to sidestep a state Supreme Court ruling ordering them to fund that expansion. If only this crowd was as enthusiastic about constructively serving the citizens of Missouri as they are about sabotaging health care for some of their most vulnerable constituents.
Medicaid is the health care system for the poor, funded jointly by the state and federal governments. The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), implemented a decade ago to extend health insurance to tens of millions of Americans who don’t have it, was designed to fulfill that mission in part by expanding Medicaid to cover more people than it currently covers.
States control their own Medicaid policies, but since the called-for expansion is being funded overwhelmingly by the federal government, it was assumed state governments, even those run by Republicans, would snap up this coverage for their own citizens.
That assumption underestimated the astonishing level of bad-faith hyper-partisanship and ideological obstinance that now reigns in Missouri and other red states. Missouri’s Republican-run legislature has been so determined to sabotage Obamacare that it has steadfastly refused to go along with the program’s call for Medicaid expansion — even though that has meant turning down hundreds of millions of federal dollars and leaving some 275,000 Missourians without coverage they could otherwise have.
Voters in 2020 ordered lawmakers to expand the program. The state Supreme Court issued its own such order last year. Yet, GOP lawmakers won’t give up trying to block the expansion.
The Supreme Court order came after legislators refused to abide by the 2020 referendum. The court’s ruling should have ended the debate. But as the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, this gang of obsessed ideologues is at it again, trying to toss aside both the will of the voters and the court’s order. A measure that advanced Monday seeks another referendum for a constitutional change making Medicaid subject to annual appropriations by the legislature. That would put lawmakers in charge of the purse strings once again.
Voters don’t have to wonder what legislators might do with that power, since they’ve already demonstrated their intention to choke off funding for Medicaid expansion. This is an obvious attempt to skirt the court’s ruling with an eye toward once again starving Medicaid of funding and denying coverage to hundreds of thousands of Missourians who need it.
This is a settled question that shouldn’t go back on the ballot. But if it does, the clear majority of Missouri’s voters who have already spoken on the topic should speak again — loudly — and turn back this latest attempt to sacrifice the health of the poor on the altar of partisanship.
This was first published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.