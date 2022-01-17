What does Missouri’s Republican leadership want? Less government or more government.
Two recent developments prompt this question. 1. Gov. Parson wants to increase fees for providing government (the people’s) records to those who file Sunshine Law requests.
2. Cross-state Amtrak round-trip runs were reduced from two daily to one because the state can’t afford two runs.
On point 1: Per the Sunshine Law, records kept by government agencies at any level are the property of the citizens. The law says records are presumed to be open. Government may black out information in those records for specified reasons. Government also may charge a fee for the cost of labor to retrieve the records sought in the Sunshine Law requests.
What records can be closed and how much to charge to provide records have been squabbled about ever since the Sunshine Law passed around 50 years ago.
Here’s the basic point: The law says records are presumed to be open.
Openness of records protects the people from the government; secret records protect the government from the people. So, where does the Republican Party, a zealous champion of limited government, stand? If records were open as the law presumes, the owners of those records — taxpayers — wouldn’t have to pay a fee to get them. Less government.
On Point 2: Come budget-writing time, Republicans say “No,” claiming Missouri can’t afford this or that. How do Republicans get to that “can’t afford it” excuse? By restraining or cutting taxes. That excuse led to elimination of one of the Amtrak daily runs. Why not eliminate the other Amtrak run so the state budget can be reduced further? That, Republicans, would cut even more government.
Missouri has plenty of money. Take a boat ride around Lake of the Ozarks and be amazed by the thousands and thousands of beautiful, expensive shorefront homes (most of them summer weekenders) and the thousands and thousands of multi-slip, playground docks full of fancy boats. Many of those properties proudly fly “Trump” flags. Let’s go out on a limb here and assume that before Trump, those flagpoles probably flew American flags. Can’t really blame them. Trump and his Congress gave them a beefy tax cut. Again, trying to reach that “can’t afford it” excuse so programs can be eliminated or restricted.
If a boat ride around Lake of the Ozarks isn’t practical, take a ride around the affluent neighborhoods in your community. Same view, minus the docks full of boats.
What tax cuts really do is pump up deficits. Republicans can’t cut programs too drastically because many of the people who vote for them rely on those programs.
The point here: Missouri can afford much, including programs that benefit the least among us.
It would be refreshing to see candidates on our ballots that Republicans, independents and even an occasional Democrat, could be proud to vote for.
Kent Ford, of Columbia, has been a Missouri resident since 1972.