Across the U.S., state leaders are grappling with the high-stakes challenge of setting criminal justice policy at a time when violent crime is ticking down but remains above 2019 levels in most places. Missouri has one of the nation’s highest homicide rates, but saw violent crime drop 7.6% in 2022. Now, lawmakers are seeking to balance the goals of public safety and second chances. By making the right decisions, the Show-Me State could be a beacon for its counterparts.
Missouri legislators are considering many proposals that would improve the state’s justice system. One, a measure known as “Clean Slate” proposed by two Republican lawmakers, would automate the process for eligible Missourians to clear their old, low-level criminal records. People convicted of an offense currently eligible for expungement, a list that excludes serious violent and sex offenses, would have their records automatically expunged after completing their sentence and the passage of three years for a misdemeanor and five years for a felony. As it should, this process would only apply to those who have had no brush with the law during the intervening time.
Record clearing can produce life-changing impacts, resulting in higher rates of employment, earnings and housing —changes that not only benefit individuals, but also our economy and public safety. But automation is vital to expand the reach of record clearing, as just 5% of people who are eligible to file a petition to clear their records actually do so. This has led states such as Oklahoma, Utah and Pennsylvania to enact laws that automate the process.
Another proposal, also authored by a Republican lawmaker, would allow people on probation and parole to vote. Felony disenfranchisement is unrelated to public safety and largely unheard of in other democracies, except sensibly in the rare cases of a conviction related to election fraud.
While the Clean Slate and voting expansion measures are promising, lawmakers should look skeptically on a proposal that would increase prison time served requirements for many who are incarcerated, including abolishing parole for some. As it is, time served has been increasing in Missouri, growing from an average of 76 months among those released from prison in 2013 to 97 months for those who completed their terms in 2022.
This year’s proposal that would, among other things, double the minimum amount of time served prior to parole eligibility if the person had been previously incarcerated, has several drawbacks. First, the funds spent to extend already long prison sentences would almost certainly have greater benefits for public safety if they were invested in law enforcement and community-based interventions that prevent violence in the first place. Every dollar that is used to keep an aging person behind bars for a while longer is a dollar that cannot be spent on visible policing to deter crime.
In addition, focusing solely on the number of times a person has been incarcerated is a primitive approach. Actuarial instruments used by parole boards can more accurately calibrate the risk of reoffending. These tools incorporate prior criminal record as well as multiple other factors that correlate with recidivism, such as behavior in prison and programs completed.
Finally, individuals who would be required to serve between 85% and 100% of their term behind bars would receive insufficient or no supervision upon discharge. A study of people released from prison in New Jersey found that those who are discharged without supervision are more likely to recidivate.
The Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Long Sentences has found that making long sentences longer is far from a panacea for controlling crime. In fact, an analysis for the task force demonstrated that modest reductions in time served for some people with lengthy sentences in Illinois would likely result in a negligible number of new offenses. This is partly because many individuals age out of crime, and also because many offenses are driven by a specific context, such as young men who join a gang for protection and become part of the crossfire.
As the gateway to the American West, Missouri should also be a gateway to second chances, affording people who have served time for their crimes the opportunity to fully participate in the workforce and civic life. Accountability and incarceration certainly must be part of our system, but especially as an understaffing crisis continues to plague the state’s prisons, it’s no time to be doubling down on making long sentences even longer.
Being tough on crime without being tough on taxpayers requires policies that achieve the greatest crime reduction with every dollar spent.
Marc A. Levin, Esq. is Chief Policy Counsel for the Council on Criminal Justice and can be reached at mlevin@counciloncj.org. He has previously testified on criminal justice policies before the Missouri legislature.
