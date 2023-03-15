Across the U.S., state leaders are grappling with the high-stakes challenge of setting criminal justice policy at a time when violent crime is ticking down but remains above 2019 levels in most places. Missouri has one of the nation’s highest homicide rates, but saw violent crime drop 7.6% in 2022. Now, lawmakers are seeking to balance the goals of public safety and second chances. By making the right decisions, the Show-Me State could be a beacon for its counterparts.

Missouri legislators are considering many proposals that would improve the state’s justice system. One, a measure known as “Clean Slate” proposed by two Republican lawmakers, would automate the process for eligible Missourians to clear their old, low-level criminal records. People convicted of an offense currently eligible for expungement, a list that excludes serious violent and sex offenses, would have their records automatically expunged after completing their sentence and the passage of three years for a misdemeanor and five years for a felony. As it should, this process would only apply to those who have had no brush with the law during the intervening time.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you