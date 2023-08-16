Even as Missouri lawmakers have been busily working to ensure that public school children get whitewashed versions of American history in class and girded reading choices in school libraries — all based on fabricated culture-war controversies — they remain uninterested in addressing an actual scourge that threatens those kids: corporal punishment in public schools.
As was humiliatingly highlighted in a Washington Post analysis last week, Missouri is one of fewer than 20 states that still allow this barbaric practice. Far from being an unintended statutory oversight, it’s the deliberate policy of the state. This is clear because, just last year, a new Missouri state law went into effect requiring permission slips from parents before schools can physically inflict pain upon their children.
