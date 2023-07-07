For a while now, the Missouri attorney general’s office has provided Republican officeholders with what amounts to a tax-funded campaign apparatus to advance right-wing political dogma, along with their own careers. Using and misusing the powers of the state’s top legal office to press culture-war issues that divide Missourians while bending state law has all kinds of hidden costs for the state’s taxpayers.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.
