”Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle.”
— Benjamin Franklin
The best protection against ineptitude and corruption in a democracy is the bright light of sunshine or public scrutiny. That idea was the driving force 50 years ago when Missouri adopted its Sunshine Law.
But a half-century later, efforts are under way to weaken the Sunshine Law by limiting the amount of information it makes available through public record requests.
Proponents contend the bills are necessary to limit excessive and vague record requests.
But opponents argue it’s a move by government to restrict public information.
Missouri was a pacesetter in 1973; it was one of the earliest states to adopt a sunshine law in an effort to open all levels of government meetings and records to the public. The law makes available meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations of public entities, unless the meetings or actions are closed for reasons specified by statute.
Much of the current legislative efforts to dim the Sunshine Law stem from public officials’ beliefs that it has been used to ask for overly large requests, access sensitive data, and publish private addresses and contact information.
One of the Senate bills, SB 174, is headed to the Senate floor for debate. It would change the definitions of “closed record,” “public business,” “public meeting” and “public record” as they relate to the Sunshine Law, as well as repeal requirements that public bodies keep internal communication records and make them available as a “public record.”
The bill would also extend the timeframe a government agency has to respond to record requests and allow public entities to close records and meetings related to: nonjudicial mental or physical health proceedings, security measures and emergency response plans, information provided to school safety tip lines, information recorded in suspicious activity reports, individually identifiable constituent information and contact information submitted to government subscription services.
SB 174’s sponsor, Sen. Andrew Koenig, has described the Sunshine Law as a “great tool” for Missourians to know how their government operates. SB 174, he contends, is an effort to address “abuses over the years that go beyond its original intent.”
The intent of the Sunshine Law that was cast 50 years ago was simple: the government’s business should be conducted in the light of day for all citizens to see. That business includes the interactions of staff and officials, as well as between the public and the government. In other words, it’s in the best interest of the public to know how and why decisions are made.
And while the requests allowed by the current Sunshine Law may seem too vague or intrusive to some, it is a valuable tool that ensures the public has a clear understanding of how its government is working. We must remember that not everyone who requests a record is a lawyer or experienced in communicating with officials. So, government may need to spend a bit more time, and a few dollars, to help them find what they are seeking or explaining what the law allows or does not allow.
The better approach would be for a government official to help the citizen tailor his or her request, rather than just wall off information. Access to public records empowers the public to engage more effectively with their public officials and better hold them accountable and that can enhance and rebuild trust in our democracy.
So as we prepare to celebrate Sunshine Week in Missouri from March 12-18, we urge the legislature to err on the side of transparency when it comes to the Sunshine Law.
Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, may have said it best when he said he generally thinks the Sunshine Law doesn’t need to be limited, but he’s interested in protecting personally identifiable information from requests.
“I think there’s a limit to what needs to be out there, but I also don’t want to do anything to make this place darker than it is, that’s certainly not my intent,” he said.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.
