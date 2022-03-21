In February 1847, Missouri outlawed the education of Black people. Now, in 2022, our legislators are attempting to “outlaw” a high-quality education for all students by targeting teachers, administrators, curricula and other elements of the school-learning experience.
Instead of embracing diversity, equity and inclusion, why are our legislators choosing to “outlaw” certain topics? Instead of encouraging enlightened debate, creative thinking and problem solving toward creating a better tomorrow, why do they want to limit young minds? Instead of focusing on how we can produce a more resilient and culturally competent future workforce, why have they decided, instead, to control any possibility of “discomfort?”
As a state, we have already sunk to the bottom of the rankings in the funding of public school education, including in teacher salaries, and now students will be denied an honest and meaningful education that better prepares them to succeed in a multiracial, multicultural society.
Parents should be alarmed that their children are being deprived of a well-funded, high-quality education, one that provides the tools for success — in the workplace and in life. Students should be even more alarmed, for it is their future. And all of this is happening at a time when we should be more concerned with their mental health and any learning loss sustained from a two-year pandemic.
The Declaration of Independence provides that a government’s claim to authority comes from the consent of the governed. I would suggest that we not give consent to the damage that is being inflicted on our students, nor the long-term consequences to their future and the future of Missouri. We need to let our representatives know that our children are worth more.
Linda Smith is a Columbia resident and a concerned citizen of Missouri.