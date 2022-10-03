On Gov. Mike Parson’s orders, the Republican-dominated Missouri legislature met in special session and approved tax cuts at exactly the same moment that the national GOP is trying hard to distract voters from Donald Trump’s legal woes by blaming Democrats for inflation. Tax cuts — a populist move to give more money to people so they have more money to spend — are by their very nature inflationary and are exactly what the country doesn’t need right now.

Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, the state attorney general, is jumping on that bandwagon, blaming President Joe Biden for the nation’s inflation rate while, almost in the same sentence, proclaiming his promise to “put more money back in your pocket.” It sounds great, but it conveys a fundamental misunderstanding of what causes inflation: too much money in people’s pockets.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you