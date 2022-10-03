On Gov. Mike Parson’s orders, the Republican-dominated Missouri legislature met in special session and approved tax cuts at exactly the same moment that the national GOP is trying hard to distract voters from Donald Trump’s legal woes by blaming Democrats for inflation. Tax cuts — a populist move to give more money to people so they have more money to spend — are by their very nature inflationary and are exactly what the country doesn’t need right now.
Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt, the state attorney general, is jumping on that bandwagon, blaming President Joe Biden for the nation’s inflation rate while, almost in the same sentence, proclaiming his promise to “put more money back in your pocket.” It sounds great, but it conveys a fundamental misunderstanding of what causes inflation: too much money in people’s pockets.
High inflation rates are more a result of slow post-pandemic production and cargo-chain bottlenecks amid high consumer demand. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put strains on global oil prices, adding to gas-pump prices.
Back here in America, economists are no less dubious about the wisdom of returning money to the pockets of consumers just as the Federal Reserve is trying to restrict money circulation to bring inflation under control. In May, ahead of the most drastic round of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, various state governments like Missouri and Florida found themselves flush with funds from billions of dollars in federal pandemic and infrastructure aid. Mindful of the elections, they debated crowd-pleasing tax cuts and rebates.
Harvard economist Jason Furman was blunt in his critique of such plans. “I think all these tax cuts in states are adding to inflation,” he told The New York Times. “The problem is, from any governor’s perspective, a lot of the inflation it is adding is nationwide and a lot of the benefits of the tax cuts are to the states.”
With gasoline prices in steady decline, the national Republican Party is trying hard to make inflation the focus while blaming it on the very Democratic pandemic- and infrastructure-funding bills that made state coffers so flush with cash. Parson and Schmitt are embracing the exact inflation-encouraging mentality that the national GOP is trying to stick on the Democrats ahead of the November midterms.
Yet when inflation persists in Missouri long after the elections, according to the Parson crowd’s twisted logic, it’ll be the Democrats’ fault anyway.
