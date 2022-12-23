Missouri’s lowest-in-the-nation teacher salaries are a statewide scandal that the legislature might finally be willing to address in a real way. New legislation would significantly boost teachers’ minimum required starting pay. And unlike the temporary boost some teachers got with the current state budget, this one would be both mandatory and permanent.
However, if it’s presented as an unfunded mandate that would require districts to raise salaries without additional state funding, that would be unacceptable. Jefferson City’s stinginess is what has given Missouri this national embarrassment of a public education system. It’s time to open the purse strings for teachers.
Missouri state law currently sets the minimum starting salary of teachers in the state at a pathetic $25,000. Districts are free to pay more than that, and most do, but even the state’s actual average starting salary is just $33,234. That’s the lowest average of any state in America, fully $18,000 below the national average of $51,557, according to the National Education Association.
That Gov. Mike Parson and the legislature cut state income taxes this year under the shadow of those numbers remains outrageous. Even more outrageous was the insulting solution they offered to teachers in this year’s budget: a one-time matching state grant to school districts to allow them, if they so chose, to boost the starting minimum to $38,000 — but only for the one year of the grant. And then only if districts paid 30% of the raise themselves. That’s not a solution, it’s a dodge.
Legislation by Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, would raise the minimum required starting salary to $34,000 for the next school year and $38,000 by 2026. For teachers with 10 years of experience and a master’s degree, the minimum would rise from the current $33,000 to $46,000. Crucially, the measure would require future increases in the minimum salary based on annual inflation rates.
So far, so good. But Lewis’ bill doesn’t specify an increase in state funding to cover what would obviously be a major new expense for school districts. Does that mean the districts themselves would have to come up with the additional money through local property taxes or other sources? Lewis appeared to indicate as much when he explained recently why the $38,000 baseline would have to be phased in gradually: “It would be great to jump straight to 38. It’s not necessarily ideal if it causes these school districts who are [currently] significantly under 38, to not be able to — to survive.”
With their tax-cutting spree earlier this year, legislators essentially signaled that they believe the state has plenty of money to cover the basic functions of government. Education is among the most crucial of those functions. The legislature must pass this badly needed pay raise, and it must commit to covering at least the bulk of the expense.
