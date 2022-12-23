Missouri’s lowest-in-the-nation teacher salaries are a statewide scandal that the legislature might finally be willing to address in a real way. New legislation would significantly boost teachers’ minimum required starting pay. And unlike the temporary boost some teachers got with the current state budget, this one would be both mandatory and permanent.

However, if it’s presented as an unfunded mandate that would require districts to raise salaries without additional state funding, that would be unacceptable. Jefferson City’s stinginess is what has given Missouri this national embarrassment of a public education system. It’s time to open the purse strings for teachers.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

