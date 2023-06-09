Missouri’s recent decision to designate June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day is a commendable and significant move. At a time when political divisions seem to dominate, this act serves as a powerful reminder that we deeply care about our women veterans and are committed to honoring them with a day of appreciation. This cause transcends partisan differences, shining a light on the exceptional contributions of women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and National Guard.

Thanks to the unwavering efforts of Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, and Stephens College, who wholeheartedly sought to honor and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments and sacrifices of women in the military, this milestone has become a reality.

