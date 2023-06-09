Missouri’s recent decision to designate June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day is a commendable and significant move. At a time when political divisions seem to dominate, this act serves as a powerful reminder that we deeply care about our women veterans and are committed to honoring them with a day of appreciation. This cause transcends partisan differences, shining a light on the exceptional contributions of women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and National Guard.
Thanks to the unwavering efforts of Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, and Stephens College, who wholeheartedly sought to honor and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments and sacrifices of women in the military, this milestone has become a reality.
When I approached Rep. Smith with this issue, I witnessed his genuine eagerness and enthusiasm to provide support. Now, Missouri proudly joins 11 other states in officially recognizing Women Veterans Appreciation Day, becoming the twelfth state to do so.
It is vital to recognize that this day holds more significance than mere tokenism; it serves as a meaningful platform to not only express gratitude for the service of women veterans but also to provide a priceless opportunity for Missourians to learn about their extraordinary stories and the challenges they have faced and continue to overcome.
Throughout history, women have selflessly dedicated themselves to military service, yet their contributions and sacrifices have often been overlooked or underestimated. Now, more than ever, it is crucial that we prioritize increasing visibility for women veterans. By shining a bright light on their achievements, we remind society that women have played a significant role in defending our nation. Their unwavering dedication and unparalleled courage deserve the utmost recognition, and it is our duty to acknowledge their stories.
Enhancing visibility acts as a powerful catalyst for achieving equality. It challenges misconceptions and sends a resounding message that women possess exceptional capabilities that enable them to excel in any role. By amplifying the voices and experiences of women veterans, we honor their service and dismantle societal biases, propelling us toward true gender equality.
These veterans come from diverse backgrounds and bring vital and unique experiences to the forefront. Representation and diversity are critical when prioritizing the visibility of women veterans. It is essential that their perspectives and experiences are fully integrated into all discussions concerning military service, policy-making and support systems. By enhancing their visibility, we inspire and encourage other women to view military service as an inclusive and viable option, thereby fostering more diverse and representative armed forces.
Increasing visibility for women veterans also provides an opportunity to address the specific challenges they face. Women veterans often encounter unique issues related to health care, mental health, sexual harassment/assault, transitioning to civilian life, completing educational goals and accessing appropriate support services. By raising awareness of these challenges, we pave the way for targeted solutions and the development of support systems. Enhanced visibility ensures that the specific needs of women veterans are acknowledged and that they receive the well-deserved support they need.
When we amplify the visibility of women veterans and share their stories, they become a source of inspiration for future generations of women. Their presence becomes a beacon of hope, unequivocally demonstrating that women can triumph in traditionally male-dominated domains. This heightened visibility not only ignites a fiery sense of confidence and ambition among women but also serves as a powerful catalyst, empowering and emboldening future generations to fearlessly pursue their dreams.
Increasing visibility for women veterans is not only about recognition and empowerment; it is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us ensure that the contributions and sacrifices of women veterans are acknowledged, and their unique needs are met. By doing so, we forge a path toward a future where all individuals, regardless of gender, are afforded the opportunities they deserve. Missouri’s Women Veterans Appreciation Day is a remarkable stride forward, and it is our responsibility to continue supporting and uplifting our women veterans each and every day of the year.
Elizabeth Herrera currently serves as the executive director of Mission Promise Kept at Stephens College.
