MU’s new MizzouForward faculty staffing initiative has disrupted the final plans to implement the also new “Resource Allocation Model” (RAM), a budgeting method originally scheduled for full operation in 2023. It seems that MU has discovered that RAM is incompatible with the massive MizzouForward budget reallocations that are proposed.
RAM was based on the popular and successful “responsibility centered management” concepts first developed at Harvard University in the 1800s. At the time, Harvard’s president declared that the School of Divinity should find its own facility location because “it is our rule here for every tub to stand on its own bottom.” The budget philosophy encourages each school, or college, on a campus to be self-reliant with an obligation for its own management and funding. Additionally, all transactions are completely public and transparent.
Put simply, responsibility centered management provides deans with the revenue they generate but requires that they assume the costs they incur. At MU, for one example, deans were promised that they would receive 71% of the undergraduate tuition they produced but they would also be required to pay “rent” back to Jesse Hall (i.e., central administration) for the space they occupied.
According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, RAM’s decentralized budget processes “unleash the deans … to give (them) and the professors under them a financial incentive to cut costs, find new sources of revenue, and think more strategically about where the college is headed.”
RAM was intended to replace the opaque, subjective and centralized process that MU has used for decades. Even Vice Chancellor for Finance Rhonda Gibler admits that she is frequently confronted by others who describe the centralized process as a “diabolical black box.” At the time RAM was announced in 2019, I wrote that it was “revolutionary … quite positive and exciting.” I further described it as a “truly transformational change.”
However, recent admissions from Gibler at meetings of MU’s Budget Committee — a committee of which I am a member — indicate that MU’s RAM budget “tubs” have been upended even before they could be made operational. All percentage allocations under the policy have been abandoned (e.g., tuition distributions), as have all cash-back charges from colleges (e.g., rent). Substantively, there is nothing of “responsibility centered management” remaining in RAM.
MizzouForward, a plan to hire 150 new faculty members, among other things, was announced by President Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand at MU’s faculty meeting Nov. 1, and it became apparent why RAM had been gutted in favor of a return to centralized budgeting.
Of all the different sources of funding for MizzouForward, the largest source is $400 million in “internal reallocations.” Those reallocations will favor those campus units who generate federal research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Defense (DOD). Choi and Ramchand are quick to point out that anyone can compete for MizzouForward funds if they have NIH, NSF, DOE or DOD grants, or equivalents.
However, those kinds of grants are typically received by faculty in the School of Medicine, the College of Engineering and specific natural, physical and life sciences, e.g. biology and chemistry. These are often called the STEM fields. If you are a non-STEM faculty member, which is the case for most components of the university, e.g. an English professor, you are unlikely to receive a grant of any kind and therefore unlikely to benefit from MizzouForward.
Internal reallocations are otherwise known as “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” The recipients, Paul, of these allocations will be the traditional STEM fields. The givers, Peter, in this exchange will largely be the social sciences, fine arts, humanities, business, the Journalism School, the Law School and others. The robbers, to extend the metaphor, will be Choi and Ramchand who will decide who gives and who receives and by how much. It again becomes centralized decision-making with the ultimate criterion for those decisions being institutional research output rather than student instruction. Centralized budgetary decision-making creates the incompatibility with the decentralized notions in the Resource Allocation Model (RAM) and that is why the latter had to be abandoned.
There have been previous attempts at broad internal reallocations, usually popping up every 10 years or so as an administration hopes to leave an indelible legacy on the university. Some have memorable names, like MizzouForward, that are focus-group worthy: Academic Program Analysis (circa 2018), Mizzou Advantage (circa 2009), MOGAIA (pronounced “moe-guy-ya,” acronym for Missouri Global Access to the Information Age, circa 1998), Niche Planning (circa 1994), Quality and Centrality (circa 1983), Role and Scope (circa 1973). These names themselves conjure up many strong feelings among long-time faculty. However, most details of these initiative have been long forgotten, as have any sustaining effects, if they ever existed.
One comparison with these predecessors is undeniable: the current $400 million dollar “internal reallocation” is the largest and most significant ever proposed. It is an audacious financial plan that will have consequences that will be enormous when compared to anything that preceded it.
If you are a parent with a child interested in a STEM field at MU, all of this may be very appealing news for you. However, if your child is interested in a non-STEM MU major, you may wish to be cautious. If you are a non-STEM faculty member you should probably find the size of these budgetary reapportionments, not just cautionary, but worrisome. Of course, non-tenured faculty have no job security. However, even tenured faculty are vulnerable. Because of President Choi’s 2020 Executive Order creating the processes by which tenured faculty can have their salaries reduced, even those with some degree of job protection may experience negative economic consequences of these forthcoming changes.
Art Jago is professor emeritus of Management at MU's Trulaske College of Business. He is a former chair of the Department of Management and currently is a member of MU’s Budget Committee.