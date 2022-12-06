To use a 16th-century expression, MU just bought a “pig in a poke.” That is, it bought something of far less value than promised. The MU Faculty Council has adopted a new, untested student evaluation of teaching , a student questionnaire, to be the campus’ principal evaluation of teaching effectiveness used to make salary adjustments and promotion/tenure decisions for years to come.
College student questionnaires evaluating their instructor’s performance became popular in the 1970s and ‘80s. They were cheap, conveniently administered and enticing to compare ratings across faculty. “Metric fixation,” excessive reliance on flawed quantification, cemented their relationship in promoting, tenuring and rewarding instructors through salary adjustments and in giving teaching awards. The semester-end activity became a recurring activity of the college classroom experience.
Some background regarding the existing instrument is useful. In 2017, the MU Faculty Council passed a resolution stating: That “the (existing) student questionnaire .… has not been shown to possess construct validity nor has it been shown to predict teaching effectiveness or learning outcomes.” At the time, I supported the resolution that the instrument was defective and called that student questionnaire “biased,” “bogus,” and an engagement in institutional “foolishness.” And I described in some detail the extensive research that supported my position.
That instrument suffered from serious statistical, methodological and psychometric problems. A Wall Street Journal article posed a simple yet compelling question about its underlying assumption: “Why do colleges tie academic careers to winning the approval of teenagers? Something is seriously amiss.”
MU now has a “new” Student Ratings of Teaching questionnaire but the institution admits it has no evidence that it is any better than the one that was just discarded.
The two questionnaires are similar. The discarded one has 21 questions; the new one has 14, adding “inclusiveness” as a new dimension.
Like any instrument, the “Student Evaluation of Teaching,” must measure what you think it measures — that it displays accuracy and consistency. This is far more important if one is making an inference about an individual versus an inference about a group . You want fewer “errors” when evaluating individuals than when making inferences about group differences.
I suspect that the questionnaire results are inflated by grades received, “grade inflation” in general, and instructor likability. Additionally, as the national research indicates, they are likely affected negatively by gender, race and national origin.
The Provost has developed the teaching questionnaire “on the cheap” using internal personnel. Yet,T he university has hired Academic Analytics LLC on a recurring two-year $1 million contract to provide research metrics on each faculty member to assess their research performance — $1 million for two years’ of data. We are constantly told that teaching is as important as research in promotion and tenure, but clearly this is not the case when they are spending nothing near the same amount of assessment money.
In debating the adoption of the new questionnaire, the most positive comment made by a member of the Faculty Council was: “Certainly it’s no worse than what we are doing now.”
Parents who believe that MU spends the same amount of time, effort and money to put the best instructors in front of their undergraduate students as they do to hire their researchers are mistaken. Instead, they are now the ones buying the “pig in the poke.”
Art Jago is professor emeritus of management at MU’s Trulaske College of Business. He is a former chair of both the Department of Management and a former chairperson of the MU Campus Promotion and Tenure Advisory Committee.
