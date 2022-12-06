To use a 16th-century expression, MU just bought a “pig in a poke.” That is, it bought something of far less value than promised. The MU Faculty Council has adopted a new, untested student evaluation of teaching , a student questionnaire, to be the campus’ principal evaluation of teaching effectiveness used to make salary adjustments and promotion/tenure decisions for years to come.

College student questionnaires evaluating their instructor’s performance became popular in the 1970s and ‘80s. They were cheap, conveniently administered and enticing to compare ratings across faculty. “Metric fixation,” excessive reliance on flawed quantification, cemented their relationship in promoting, tenuring and rewarding instructors through salary adjustments and in giving teaching awards. The semester-end activity became a recurring activity of the college classroom experience.

