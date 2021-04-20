I am alarmed to learn MU intends to “restructure” the campus’ social justice centers into something “totally different from what we know today,” including by eliminating the roles of the coordinators who lead them.
These centers — including the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, LGBTQ Resource Center, Multicultural Center, Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center and Women’s Center — play a critical role in our community. I know because they saved me.
I grew up in a rural community 30 minutes down Interstate 70 from Columbia. I loved my home, but to say I felt isolated would be an understatement.
I was a multiracial kid of a blended immigrant family in a tiny town where the only people who looked like me were my siblings. We were the only Muslims in town, and I was the only gay person I knew.
By the summer I turned 17, I was convinced I would always be a fish out of water.
Then I saw a flyer for an event at Mizzou’s LGBTQ Resource Center. I don’t remember the details, but I remember clearly the hope that stirred in me. Is that water? Are those other fish?
At the same time, I was petrified. I was a random high schooler, not a Mizzou student. Why would the staff give me the time of day?
It took me months to work up the courage to finally tiptoe up the echoing staircase of Memorial Student Union , where the Resource Center was then located. The building was mostly empty, but I was convinced someone would realize I wasn’t a student and kick me out.
I must have stared at the Center’s front door for at least 15 minutes. When I finally walked in, I was greeted with countless shelves filled with LGBTQ literature and scholarly works, flyers for upcoming events and so many rainbows.
I thought I was the only person there at first, but I soon realized two people were sitting around the corner in the next room. Fighting through the fear, I cleared my throat and said hello.
“Hi,” beamed the Center’s then-coordinator Struby Struble as she stood to greet me. “How’s it going?”
“Welcome,” echoed the Women’s Center’s then-coordinator Suzy Day.
I stammered something about being there for the first time and hoping to look around.
Struby and Suzy welcomed me unconditionally, encouraging me to peruse the library to see if there was anything I’d like to read. They explained to me that although the Center was usually pretty slow over the summer, I should be sure to come back when more students returned.
I stayed until closing time, and as I was getting ready to leave, Struby insisted I check out the book I had been reading from the Center’s library .
“But I’m not a student,” I admitted.
Struby smiled and shook her head. “But you are a member of this community.”
I cannot overstate the power of the small kindnesses Struby and Suzy showed me that afternoon. They assured me I was valuable and valued, a member of a community where I had been convinced I had none. I continued to rely on the LGBTQ Resource Center for community through the end of high school and during my years as a student at Mizzou.
My story is not unique. It is impossible to count the lives touched — and, yes, saved — by the work of these five centers. Students and the Columbia community need these resources.
The university insists the proposed restructuring will “enhance” the centers and increase total staffing, and I’m open to being convinced of the merit of the proposal. But so far, the university has failed to explain how getting rid of the people who run these centers and serve as mentors, cheerleaders, supporters and literal lifesavers for so many of us will enhance anything.
I know firsthand that the coordinators of the social justice centers are not expendable, and their critical work cannot be streamlined in the name of any management consultant’s ideal of efficiency.
Mizzou’s social justice centers save lives. Respectfully, President Choi and administrators: Don’t get in their way.
Fares Akremi grew up near Jamestown, Missouri, and earned degrees from the MU College of Arts and Science (BA ‘15) and Stanford Law School (JD ‘18). He practices law in Washington, D.C., where he lives with his partner.