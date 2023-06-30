Everything I know about Russia, I learned from Fyodor Dostoevsky and Winston Churchill. Last week's melodramatic events there reminded me of scenes of drunken chaos in "Demons," the Russian novelist's prophetic (and well-nigh unreadable) 1872 novel, with today's two bloody-handed gangsters named Putin and Prigozhin as protagonists.
Both men would be well-advised to avoid tall buildings and open windows, is all I can say. Otherwise, Churchill got it right in a 1939 radio address about the Hitler-Stalin pact, with the Soviet Union joining Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland. The British prime minister unforgettably described Russia as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma."
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.