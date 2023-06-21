The Missouri Secretary of State’s administrative rule regarding libraries went into effect on May 30, and libraries across the state are required to have policies filed with the State Library by July 31 to continue receiving funding. If this rule was just about policy it would be redundant, but would be implemented with very little discussion. Many aspects of the rule are already customary practices in the library profession — collection development policies, labeling of collections and programs by age, and even challenge policies are relatively standard and publicly available. The problem with this particular rule instead relates to the vague concept of “age appropriateness,” forcing libraries throughout the state to interpret what it requires to be in compliance, and attempt a variety of strategies.

The Secretary of State has frequently claimed this rule is about restricting “pornography targeting minors or child pornography.” Honestly, it still feels strange to even write those words, because, of course, this is not at all how libraries interact with children. Providing explicit materials to minors is absolutely illegal, and also violates every professional and ethical standard that librarians and library staff hold. Library employees have specific expertise required to select materials for children that are age-appropriate, and are dedicated to providing a safe environment for children to learn and explore.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.