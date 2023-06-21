The Missouri Secretary of State’s administrative rule regarding libraries went into effect on May 30, and libraries across the state are required to have policies filed with the State Library by July 31 to continue receiving funding. If this rule was just about policy it would be redundant, but would be implemented with very little discussion. Many aspects of the rule are already customary practices in the library profession — collection development policies, labeling of collections and programs by age, and even challenge policies are relatively standard and publicly available. The problem with this particular rule instead relates to the vague concept of “age appropriateness,” forcing libraries throughout the state to interpret what it requires to be in compliance, and attempt a variety of strategies.
To be clear, libraries agree completely that parents and guardians have the absolute right to determine what is appropriate for their children, and their families. Not every parent and family has the exact same definition — a book that one parent loves sharing with their child might be something another parent avoids. And that’s OK. At the library, both families have access to the materials and programs they are looking for, and can ask library employees for assistance in finding them.
However, within this rule the concept of “age appropriate” is based on individual perception rather than any standard. The rule follows on the heels of a similar bill relating to school libraries introduced last year, which has already resulted in banning approximately 300 unique titles in Missouri schools, against the professional and ethical judgment of those school librarians. Banned titles include works by Margaret Atwood, Lois Lowry, Toni Morrison, Shakespeare and Mark Twain, not to mention the Gettysburg Address, educational books about the Holocaust, and far more. (You can view the complete list here). The majority of challenges to books in public libraries throughout Missouri, fueled by this rule, are requesting the removal of materials relating to identity and underrepresented voices. An example of current challenges include the question of whether libraries can have displays for Pride month. Fear surrounding this rule is already leading to removal of books and censorship of displays, even in Missouri’s largest public library system. If one parent complains, the rule seems to suggest this could be grounds for losing funding, and there is no current information on how a library could appeal that decision.
The unfortunate outcome is that libraries are put in a position where they feel the need to censor materials, removing representation for many children in their communities while limiting the ability of other children to gain empathy and learn about experiences that differ from their own.
Some libraries have chosen instead to expire all cards for individuals under the age of 18, requiring parents to return to the library and sign off on updated registration forms with more comprehensive language. New forms explicitly state that library cards provide full access to collections and materials, and that parents are fully responsible for what their children check out. As always, libraries encourage parent involvement, and every family has the right to determine whether their child(ren) should have a library card or not. Coming back to resign permissions is a regrettable additional burden for children, parents and library staff in an attempt to interpret this rule.
In summary, the Missouri Library Association, a group of volunteers that dedicate time to supporting colleagues across the state, simply wants to clarify that this rule is either redundant or requires censorship based on individual viewpoints, and that libraries are scrambling to come up with ways to comply when limited guidance is available.
Librarians are deeply steeped in ethics of access, privacy and intellectual freedom. In other words, the role of the library is to support learning and access to a wide variety of subjects, rather than to cater to individual interests. Collections are not curated to serve any singular viewpoint or political perspective, and this extends to materials and programming for families and their children. The people who work in libraries are deeply invested in their communities and in providing a space — a safe space — for exploration, discourse and a love of learning at all ages. The Missouri Library Association believes that parents should be involved and have final say in what is appropriate for their children — just not that a singular parent or government official should get to make that decision for an entire community.
