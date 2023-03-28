Recent surveys of college students point to a troubling future for campus free speech. With so many competing agendas and so many students vying to air grievances on behalf of whatever cause has captured their attention, the room for non-conformist views has grown noticeably narrow. Most students feel boxed in, oppressed and unable to present even a slightly differing view on major political issues for fear of discomforting the groupthink mob.

Not everyone, it turns out, believes in the use of they/them pronouns, substituting “chest-feeding” for breastfeeding, or replacing “unhoused” for homeless. Not everyone agrees that police must be defunded, or that America would be better off following a Bernie Sanders socialist agenda.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

