Recent surveys of college students point to a troubling future for campus free speech. With so many competing agendas and so many students vying to air grievances on behalf of whatever cause has captured their attention, the room for non-conformist views has grown noticeably narrow. Most students feel boxed in, oppressed and unable to present even a slightly differing view on major political issues for fear of discomforting the groupthink mob.
Not everyone, it turns out, believes in the use of they/them pronouns, substituting “chest-feeding” for breastfeeding, or replacing “unhoused” for homeless. Not everyone agrees that police must be defunded, or that America would be better off following a Bernie Sanders socialist agenda.
A lot of people just want the space to talk, to think and to express alternatives that might veer ever so slightly from what the thought dictators and word police have deemed acceptable. They don’t want to have to cringe in self-recrimination if an errant pronoun or inadvertent, outdated reference to Arctic natives or the former Washington football team creeps into their syntax. These feelings of walking through a linguistic minefield exist throughout American society, but on college campuses, the oppression is amplified by an atmosphere that exploits young people’s desire to belong, not shunned, as they gradually establish an identity apart from their parents.
The Heterodox Academy conducted a survey of 1,564 full-time college students in November 2022 — that is, well after the pandemic era of remote instruction had ended — to determine how students feel about their freedom of speech and viewpoint diversity. The survey was stratified to reflect region, race and gender. Well more than half, 58.8% of those surveyed, reported feeling reluctant to offer their own perspectives on issues such as sexual orientation, race and gender identity.
Some cited concerns about repercussions or criticism from professors for offering nonconforming views during class discussions, but the vast majority cited negative social consequences from other students as their main reason for keeping their views to themselves. Even though most feel the university setting encourages viewpoint diversity, the actual exercise of it is a different thing. Most students feel the need to self-censor for fear of being blasted or ostracized. The survey indicates that, although freedom of expression remains a widespread concern, the situation does appear to be improving.
This matters because it reflects American society as a whole. And every example of campus progressive free-speech oppression turns into ammunition by the political right.
Even Whoopi Goldberg, hardly an icon of conservative orthodoxy, says it’s time for young folks to ease up, regardless of the example of rudeness older adults in the political world are setting. “Maybe all the snowflakes in the world,” she stated on ABC’s “The View” last week, “need to get over the fact that people are going to disagree with them, you see?”
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.