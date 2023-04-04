Tuesday marks another Election Day, and it has me reflecting on my last year serving as mayor of Columbia. We have accomplished a lot, and I know we still have work ahead of us. Through it all, I am thankful for my fellow elected officials and those who choose to run for local office.

Barbara Buffaloe

There’s a famous Helen Keller quote that says, “alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I think of that quote as I reflect on the past year’s accomplishments, the year ahead, and how we must continue to work together to accomplish our goals.

