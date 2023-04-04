Tuesday marks another Election Day, and it has me reflecting on my last year serving as mayor of Columbia. We have accomplished a lot, and I know we still have work ahead of us. Through it all, I am thankful for my fellow elected officials and those who choose to run for local office.
There’s a famous Helen Keller quote that says, “alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I think of that quote as I reflect on the past year’s accomplishments, the year ahead, and how we must continue to work together to accomplish our goals.
A year ago, my goals included creating housing for all, supporting a healthy economy, celebrating what makes Columbia special, and returning civility and collaboration to our local government. Monday was the 23rd City Council meeting I presided over as mayor. We have addressed and accomplished many of those goals this past year and saw the most success when we worked together.
The City of Columbia has taken multiple steps to create housing for all by collaborating with local community providers to create opportunities across the housing spectrum. This includes the city’s purchase of the former VFW to create a permanent location for Room at the Inn so that our unsheltered population have a warm place to sleep over the winter. We are supporting the Columbia Housing Authority’s construction of new housing units and partnering with Boone County on a housing study that will analyze our current housing market to recommend strategies to incentivize and increase workforce housing.
I’ve had the privilege to speak at multiple ribbon cuttings, special events and grand announcements for investments in our local economy — celebrating what makes Columbia special. This includes an event for the expansion of Equipment Share’s global headquarters, “She-E-O” Sarah Hill’s announcement of over $3.6 million in seed investments for her company, Healium, and the signing and presentation of almost 50 Mayoral Proclamations recognizing significant people and events in our community.
I am proud of the work the City Council, City staff and our community has done to make Columbia the best place for everyone to live, work, learn and play.
I know we still have work ahead of us. Building trust in our local government takes time, transparency, communication and evidence of the work being done. Personally, I am still learning the best way to communicate to the public what local government is doing and how people and organizations in the community can help us to move forward. I am hoping to do more of these guest commentaries where I can share what I see from the mayor’s chair.
Reflecting on what has been accomplished in the past year reminds me also to be thankful for those who serve as elected officials in our community. We are volunteers that dedicate our time to help Columbia move forward. I want to thank my fellow elected officials for working with one another, professional City staff, and our community members. I know we don’t do it for the paycheck or the Facebook “likes,” we do it because we love where we live and we serve where we love.
I also want to take the time to thank those who put themselves out there to run for office. Just like serving in office, it takes a lot of energy, patience and thick skin to even run for office. Candidates for office spend hundreds of hours knocking on doors to talk to voters, they spend their evenings researching current issues and preparing for community forums and they have the awkward task of asking their friends to donate money to their campaign. Most are not professional politicians – they are members of our community that want to help make Columbia a better place.
Thank you for putting yourself out there for our community. We appreciate you.
Barbara Buffaloe is the mayor of Columbia.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
