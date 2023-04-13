Once again, Missouri legislators are demonstrating their odd and disturbing allegiance to puppy mills. The state already is notorious nationally as ground zero for this shady industry. Now, in keeping with the recent trend among Republicans of refusing to let local governments make their own decisions, pending legislation would prevent St. Louis and other cities from clamping down on pet stores that enable the industry. This bill deserves to the relegated to the lining of the cages where these puppies are kept.

Puppy mills — defined as large commercial operations in which dogs are bred for sale in overcrowded and often unhealthy conditions — have been a Missouri scourge for many years. The state has topped the Humane Society’s list of the “Horrible Hundred” worst puppy mills in the U.S. for each of 10 years since the organization began putting out the annual report.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you