What does critical race theory even mean? Well, to one Missouri lawmaker, nothing. Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer of O’Fallon has joined the trend toward empty catchphrases and buzzwords with the legislation he alone introduced, HB 1474.
This bill calls for the banning of critical race theory in Missouri schools, which would deprive our state's students of a full and refined understanding of this nation’s history. It would extinguish thought about how the systematic issues of slavery, discrimination and segregation still affect our current society and eliminate an opportunity to gain a respectful awareness of other Missourians, no matter their race, creed, love or color.
But that doesn’t matter to Schroer.
With an election creeping closer, Schroer would like nothing more than to boast his attempted crusade against liberal blasphemy and his defense of American education.
This bill will not pass. It has not made it out of its original committee, it has no hearing scheduled, and it still remains off the House calendar.
But it was not brought forth for the purpose of implementation. No, Schroer needed only a kindling to ignite his election campaign for the Missouri Senate.
When I visited the Capitol earlier in the month, I sat in on several meetings of Missouri students lobbying against Schroer’s proposed bill, and from each House representative these students met with, I came away with a sense of the collective weariness and subversiveness felt by our legislators.
Rep. Joe Adams of University City held back choice words intended for the bill’s mastermind, though the group of high school students present noted Adams’ distaste for his colleague’s attack on what he deemed “the right to know.”
Rep. Tracy McCreery of Creve Coeur spoke similarly, though with notably less cursing, and House Majority Leader Dean Plocher sighed a tired acceptance for how his fellow Republican colleague now presents himself as he enters his election season. Plocher assured the students that the bill would never make it out of the House.
Although the constituents of O’Fallon traditionally vote for Republicans, Schroer seems set upon advancing empty views of some other nature. His Twitter feed is tainted by an obsession with Joe Biden’s stutter, Donald Trump memes and transgender swimmers. Unlike what he preaches to the county’s traditional constituents, Schroer is anything but “The People’s Advocate.”
In fact, he is his own advocate. Instead of pushing legislation for the general benefit of Missouri students, he advances causes that will boost his publicity and carry weight at the ballot box.
However, Missouri voters must not become complacent. We must not constantly accept that all proposed legislation is, at all, supposed to be there. We’ve elected leaders to represent our collective interest, and they might not choose to advance their own political causes.
G.F. Fuller is a high school junior at John Burroughs School in St. Louis.