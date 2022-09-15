When COVID hit, my family and I were so grateful for modern advances in online technology. Digital learning platforms allowed my nieces, now ages 8 and 11, to continue to attend school and keep in touch with their friends — and their auntie — from a safe distance.

Although their parents joke that they will get smartphones when they turn 30, both girls are digital natives and quickly approaching a time when they will regularly have screens in their back pockets. That future, as many parents and caregivers can no doubt relate, is both exciting and scary. On one hand, our family will gain a sense of safety, knowing the kids can call home at any time and get help in an emergency. On the other hand, I worry about what they will lose, things like developing strong ties to nature and knowing how to cope with stress without needing to escape into a screen. Even boredom — something I experienced plenty of during my childhood — can be beneficial. Creativity and inspiration often come from letting our minds rest, something that digital technology too often prevents.

