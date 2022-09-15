When COVID hit, my family and I were so grateful for modern advances in online technology. Digital learning platforms allowed my nieces, now ages 8 and 11, to continue to attend school and keep in touch with their friends — and their auntie — from a safe distance.
Although their parents joke that they will get smartphones when they turn 30, both girls are digital natives and quickly approaching a time when they will regularly have screens in their back pockets. That future, as many parents and caregivers can no doubt relate, is both exciting and scary. On one hand, our family will gain a sense of safety, knowing the kids can call home at any time and get help in an emergency. On the other hand, I worry about what they will lose, things like developing strong ties to nature and knowing how to cope with stress without needing to escape into a screen. Even boredom — something I experienced plenty of during my childhood — can be beneficial. Creativity and inspiration often come from letting our minds rest, something that digital technology too often prevents.
Those concerns only scratch the surface. Digital platforms like social media and online games have quickly become a way for companies to harvest children’s data and use it to advertise directly to kids without their parents’ knowledge or consent. Take junk food marketing, for example. Young people — especially in low-income communities — are already bombarded with marketing for unhealthy products such as soda and sweets at every turn: school fundraisers, vending machines, even the cereal aisle. Occasional exposure is one thing, but what happens to a child’s mind and mental health after years? How will today’s data collection practices shape the products and ideas they are exposed to as teens and, later, adults? After all, each person has a unique digital thumbprint, with our past clicks shaping how marketers follow us around the web in the future.
Turns out I’m not alone with my questions and concerns. A recent survey by Trusted Future — a non-profit dedicated to enhancing trust in today’s digital ecosystem — revealed that more than half of all parents surveyed put social media exposure in the same category as e-cigarettes when it comes to potential harms to their children’s health.
As an aunt and former teacher, I share parents’ worries that Big Tech can do great harm if not controlled. Online privacy protections have not kept pace in the digital age; regulations that were put into place before Twitter and TikTok are now woefully outdated. It is past time for our elected officials to pass new legislation to better protect today’s youth by:
- prohibiting companies from collecting personal data from teens without their consent;
- requiring autoplay and algorithmic recommendation tools to be turned off by default;
- limiting push alerts and badges designed to increase kids’ and teens’ engagement.
More than 8 in 10 parents support these measures, and 93% agree that the federal government needs to play a leading role by implementing new legislation. Fortunately, the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is currently making its way through Congress. If passed, this law would make major strides toward holding tech companies accountable for how they use children’s data. Digital platforms would be required to work with — rather than against — parents to keep children safe.
Digital platforms are addictive by design. Even adults frequently struggle to keep online tech from dominating too much of their lives, so it’s especially important that we acknowledge and push back against the manipulative algorithms that companies can use to monitor our children’s behavior and keep them glued to the screen.
What’s more, once children’s data is harvested, it can then be sold to the highest bidder. We need to be looking out for young people’s well-being, not allowing companies to exploit them as sources of income. That is why I call on Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt to support KOSA now. Passing KOSA would put power back where it belongs: in the hands of parents and other caregivers.
Heather Gehlert lives in Columbia. She is a writer, editor and advocate for public health.
