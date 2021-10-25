The City of Columbia and our larger community are standing at a crossroad as we consider a significant and long-needed addition to the cause of addressing homelessness.
When it comes to unstable housing, there is much work to be done, and our community has before it the chance to more effectively address the needs of the unsheltered: the construction of what is currently being called the Opportunity Campus.
The Opportunity Campus will provide a central location for individuals and families to access immediate and ongoing services that will include overnight shelter; access to food, clothing and job opportunities; case management; and other provisions. It will bring together in one place the work of Room at the Inn, Turning Point and Loaves and Fishes, and will provide a focal point for other nonprofit agencies addressing homelessness.
Local nonprofits have been taking extraordinary steps to meet the challenges faced by many to secure stable housing over the last 18 months. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these services have grown in response as many have lost jobs, become both schoolteachers and caregivers, and lost the ability to fully provide for their families and loved ones. These needs remain extensive, and the ability to respond, even with greater agency efforts, continues to be of great concern.
The Opportunity Campus will be a key addition to the work of addressing these needs. We must do all that we can to ensure it receives funding, first for its construction and then for the ongoing services that will be offered there.
Faith Voices of Columbia has been deeply involved in this cause for some years now. After studying the needs and convening interested parties over a two-year period, Faith Voices reached out to Voluntary Action Center (VAC), a reputable, local social service agency with over 50 years of service experience in Boone County. We asked it to take on the cause of the Opportunity Campus. It accepted and has added a project coordinator to help determine the scope, nature and sequence of this project. Members of Faith Voices are among those serving on the Opportunity Campus Advisory Council.
We are pleased with recent actions by the Columbia City Council to potentially provide initial funding for the campus. The Council is ultimately responsible for budgetary decisions, setting policy for how city funds will be expended and then approving fund disbursement. The council is currently considering how best to allocate funds received as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) The purpose of these funds is to “deliver immediate economic relief to families.”
There is no greater economic burden to people at risk than to not have guaranteed shelter. At a recent meeting, the Council came to an agreement to fast track the availability of ARPA funds to a homeless center and three other initiatives upon a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals.
With the construction of the Opportunity Campus, the need for ongoing funding and volunteer support will continue, and we can’t let this moment for support pass us.
Faith Voices’ support for this vital project continues. We are pleased with and affirm the leadership and passion VAC is contributing to this noble effort. And we invite you to give your support, too. Stay informed about the Opportunity Campus’s progress, encourage our local government to do its part, and find ways you can be personally involved as well.
You can learn more about this project and next steps, as well as other other areas of concern, at the next Faith Voices Columbia chapter meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. You are invited to register online for the Zoom meeting.
Brad Bryan is pastor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church and a member of the Faith Voices housing justice team.