Editor's note: This was sent to the Missourian in response to Sen. Josh Hawley's guest commentary, published Aug. 3 online and in print Aug. 4.
The current junior U.S. Senator from Missouri was published saying public schools must shape children who love America. He is, understandably, vehemently opposed to any conversation on critical race theory.
He was born into an affluent family. His father served as a bank president. Young Josh attended the prestigious Jesuit high school, Rockhurst, in Kansas City. As a graduate of Stanford and Yale Law School, he is well-read and exposed daily to affluent, conservative persons.
He believes what he knows: The America where George Washington was a heroic president. Thomas Jefferson, a great American visionary, and Benjamin Franklin, the ambassador for the new nation, are revered and should be taught in our schools with no mention of their lifelong inhumanities or frailties. If I tell a lie, I can never be president. The whole cherry tree story is a myth.
However, I was born in southwest Illinois. My parents had bank accounts. I attended public schools. My college education was at state supported universities. I became a teacher. I taught what I’d been taught. In retirement, I worked with student athletes as an academic mentor/tutor.
My childhood lessons omitted Crispus Attucks, Benjamin Banneker, Henrietta Lacks, Benjamin Davis, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Elijah McCoy, Garrett Morris, A. Phillip Randolph or Charles Drew. I was unaware of these persons' contributions to this country.
Growing up in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, I was aware of Richard Allen, founder of the AME church. The Sunday closest to Feb. 14 was celebrated with speeches researched, written and presented by students in front of the entire congregation.
Madame CJ Walker was mentioned when I sat with my mother in the beauty shop. Walker had formulated much of what Black beauty professionals used on clients. Pearl Bailey, Nat King Cole, Rosa Parks, Adam Clayton Powell, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King I saw on television. Harriett Tubman was mentioned in one of the history books I was assigned.
I became aware of Tuskegee airmen when the film was aired in 1995. My husband attended the funeral of a family member where a portion of the obituary stated the deceased had been a member of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Ralph Bunche, the 1950 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, was spoken of often at my grandparent’s dinner table. I met Ambassador Bunche when he visited my grandparents’ fourth-generation farm where his own mother had lived as a child. The ambassador had a speaking engagement in St. Louis and the farm was 30 minutes away. I could become an ambassador to the United Nations.
At age 32, I entered a bookstore in Seattle. The store contained children’s books for and about children of color by Black authors. My first job was in the children’s department of the local library. The only book with even a picture of a person of color was "Little Black Sambo." I knew there had to be more but was lulled into acceptance by a very sweet, white children’s librarian who said “we can’t buy what isn’t written.”
Like the junior senator, I knew what I’d been told, directed, taught, read and experienced. I am now older and wiser and far more knowledgeable of the vast diversity of the nation I call home.
What will happen if our children are taught the broad contributions of all inhabitants of this country? What will happen if they are told of the atrocities that have been sanctioned by people in high places and the subsequent tragic, multi-generational results of those actions? Our children will find solutions to our Judeo-Christian belief that all men (and women), Black, white, red, yellow, brown, rich, poor, land-owner or homeless are created equal and are endowed by the Creator with inalienable rights, which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Our tech-savvy children will find a way to establish the founders’ written intent of forming a more perfect Union, establishing justice, ensuring domestic tranquility, providing for the common defense, promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
I agree with the junior senator. Our children can perform wonders we haven’t imagined. They can write a future for this country beyond anything we have dreamed. This investment will yield a remarkable return.
Sheila Plummer, of Columbia, is a retired educator.