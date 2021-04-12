Inflation of a nation’s price level typically occurs when total spending on goods and services rises faster than the ability and willingness to supply such products.
Current and prospective Federal Reserve policy, coupled with the recent enactment of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, is likely to sharply increase such expenditures in the months ahead. This has significantly increased the risk for a considerable increase in the nation’s inflation rate in the next few years. The Fed has indicated its firm intention to maintain interest rates at exceptionally low levels for at least the next two or three years.
The U.S. economy is becoming surprisingly robust, and Goldman Sachs has recently forecast economic growth in 2021 at the exceptionally rapid rate of 6.8%. The combined magnitude of the monetary and fiscal stimulus now in place is without precedent except for episodes of all-out war. These facts suggest the risks are high that we will experience an overheating of the U.S. economy in the next two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic induced a large decline in airline flights, restaurant and bar service, reservations in motels and other travel-related items and many other services. Household savings thus surged to approximately $4 trillion in February 2021 from $1.4 trillion one year earlier. This fuel to finance forthcoming consumption spending, the pent-up demand for services and the extraordinary monetary stimulus implemented by the Federal Reserve in the past 13 months, suggest that the foundation was in place for a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 induced 2020 recession, even without the enormous fiscal stimulus inherent in the American Rescue Plan.
This legislation equitably directs the bulk of its benefits to individuals in the bottom half of the income distribution — individuals most likely to spend these newly acquired funds. These forces indicate a surge of spending — especially on services — is likely to occur as we approach herd immunity, the economy opens and the public anticipates a near-elimination of the scourge of COVID-19. This suggests we will witness a rapid return to full employment and a significant increase in inflation well before the end of 2023.
If this happens and becomes embedded in inflation expectations, we are in trouble. If the Fed is committed to keeping interest rates quite low, higher expected inflation can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Firms willingly pay more for raw materials and grant more rapid wage hikes in expectation of passing the higher costs on to consumers through more rapid price increases. The Federal Reserve has been working to prevent an initial surge of inflation from boosting longer-term inflation expectations.
Severe inflation, unlike the 2% variety, is highly damaging. By creating uncertainty, it deters business investment on plants and equipment and research and development, thereby reducing long-term growth of living standards. In addition, it arbitrarily redistributes income and wealth, typically rewarding aggressive borrowers and hurting prudent creditors such as bondholders and individuals with savings accounts.
Because inflation has consistently fallen below the Fed’s targeted 2% rate during the past 12 years, the Fed would likely welcome annual inflation rates of 2.5% to 3% for a few years. This would have the beneficial effect of reducing the burden of burgeoning public and private debt.
But if we begin to experience unacceptably high and persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve would likely find itself in a position in which it is forced to sharply raise interest rates. In this event, the Fed would risk triggering a massive decline in the stock market and another recession. The Fed might be wise to lighten the force of its foot on the gas pedal and conduct policy in the months ahead in a way that reduces the risk of this dire outcome.
Lloyd B. Thomas is an adjunct professor in MU’s Department of Economics.