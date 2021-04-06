Between the ages of 6 and 11, I wanted to be a decent — not good, not great — baseball player. I followed the old Kansas City Athletics on the radio and wolfed down biographies of Babe Ruth and daily sports pages.
Not-so-fun fact: I was terrible. Abysmal. No matter how much I played, I improved very little. Baseball is indeed a game of inches, but my campaign to improve from “miserable” to “awful” moved like a glacial creep. I choked up on the bat, down on the bat, swung for the fences and swung in pathetic, slow motion. All year, I threw balls against our basement door, fielding endless returning grounders.
It was in those early springs that my desire burned hottest. I practiced my windup and tried to wear my ball cap like Ted Williams and Bob Cerv. I hoarded baseball cards, buying packs of five that sported a thin slice of pink bubblegum leaving sugary residue on the slick cardboard images of Mantle, Berra and Bauer. By sixth grade, my fires dimmed, and I moved on to other pursuits.
Then, seventh grade happened.
My teacher’s name was Mrs. Fayetta Hill. It was a blustery but sunny March day, at recess. Somehow, I managed to hit a ball that tumbled over second base and rolled just far enough into the outfield, to a center fielder who retrieved it just slowly enough, to allow a quick-silver miracle. When I crossed home plate, Mrs. Hill was downright delirious, yelling, grabbing and hugging me. She even kissed me — which maybe helped seal the memory deal.
If Mrs. Hill had noticed any of my previous athletic performances, she could have felt sorry for me. But I did not take it that way. She was gentle, sincere, and we all adored her, despite being seventh-graders.
As an adult, I became a little more athletic, but at this writing, I cannot effectively throw a frisbee for Ella, our golden retriever. No matter; she runs them down and kisses me, too.
This crystalline, perfect trip around the bases, under an unreal sun, has draped like a warm blanket in the back of my consciousness for 61 years. It’s like the old newsreel of Bobby Thompson’s “hit heard ’round the world” in the 1951 New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers game. In the long run, though, Mrs. Hill hit a far greater home run than I did.
It took a hellish plague year — and still counting— to rekindle the memory of my lone homer, but it reaffirmed my belief in balance: pitchers and catchers, gold gloves and hot bats, shutouts and blowouts.
I have to wonder, though, if this experience would have penetrated as deeply if Mrs. Hill had not been there. Zoom sessions cannot replace her. Nor can average teachers substitute for her, regardless of the sharpness of their skills and how much knowledge they have in the bank. To nurture home runs, teachers have to be open, big-hearted, giving.
This plague year also reignited my belief in spring. Simple spring. Brilliant sun. If a few scant things are aligned, anyone can ignite life to rip open at the seams before it closes up again.
It’s also possible that many magical suns lie deeply embedded in the cores of baseballs, encased in cork, rubber, yarn, cowhide and silence, never daring to escape until spring training begins, until a Mrs. Hill calls out, “Batter up!”
Roy F. Fox, a former Fulbright Scholar to Ireland, is professor emeritus at MU.