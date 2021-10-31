On Tuesday, Columbia voters will have an opportunity to renew our community’s successful Parks Sales Tax.
The pandemic has created an economic hardship on our local hotels, retail stores and restaurants. As we pull together as a community to recover, sports tourism can be part of the solution for economic resilience. The Park Sales Tax plays a key role in funding the development and major maintenance of recreation facilities that facilitate sports tourism.
How much does sports tourism generated by Columbia Parks and Recreation contribute to the local economy? The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the direct economic impact of sport tournaments hosted at Columbia Parks and Recreation facilities in 2021 to be about $10 million.
The 2021 Show-Me State Games alone generated an estimated 6,500 hotel stays in the Columbia area. While the MU provided most of the indoor facilities, Columbia Parks and Recreation facilities hosted 15 different sports. Funding from the one-eighth cent renewable Park Sales Tax is critical for the development and major maintenance of these sports complexes.
The development of Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course at Strawn Park was one of the projects funded by the previous Park Sales Tax ballot. Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course was named the 2017 Disc Golf Course of the Year by Disc Golf Course Review. This led to Columbia being selected to host the prestigious PDGA Tim Selinske U.S. Masters Disc Golf Championship in 2021. Over 400 professional and amateur disc golfers from 35 states and three other countries traveled to Columbia to participate in this four-day tournament.
In 2019, Columbia built a world-class, dedicated cross country course at Gans Creek Recreation Area. The development of the Gans Creek Cross Country Course was one of the projects funded by the 2015 Park Sales Tax. This led to Columbia winning the Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) Cross Country State Championships five-year bid for 2019-2023, after 42 years of the event being hosted in Jefferson City. This event brings an estimated 2,500 athletes plus spectators to Columbia. This course also hosted the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships, and is scheduled to host the 2022 NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regionals, the 2025 NCAA Championships, the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in 2024, 2027 and 2030, and numerous other tournaments. All of this due to funding provided by the Park Sales Tax.
The Columbia City Council has approved a list of projects to be funded by the one-eighth-cent Park Sales Tax should voters approve its extension in 2021. Included in that list of projects are the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and the pickleball and tennis court complex at Albert-Oakland Park. The Phase I development of the new northeast regional park, known as Boone Country Fairgrounds, is also on the list. Artificial turf fields and other sport facilities are included in the northeast regional park’s preliminary master plan.
Major maintenance projects for our sports facilities are also on the list of Council-approved projects. These sports complex development and maintenance projects are needed to promote sports tourism in Columbia and help boost the local economy.
When our community thrives economically, all of our citizens benefit. A healthy local economy contributes to the revenue that pays for our road repairs, public safety and other essential services. It makes sense to reinvest in our community through the renewal of the Park Sales Tax to reap the economic benefits of sports tourism. Join me on Nov. 2 and vote "Yes" on Proposition 1.
Brian Treece is mayor of Columbia.