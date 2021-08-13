At the Aug. 16 meeting, the Columbia City Council will consider a proposed list of projects that would be accomplished with the one-eighth-cent renewable Park Sales Tax should the voters approve its extension on the Nov. 2 ballot.
To develop this list of projects, the Parks and Recreation Department consulted the 2013 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, met with various city commissions, held meetings with the public and special interest groups and commissioned a statistically-valid citizen survey to be conducted.
The purpose of the survey was to find out what our citizens want their tax dollars spent on, how often Columbia households are using our facilities and what recreation facilities are still needed, and to give our residents the opportunity to provide feedback on how we’re doing.
I always look forward to reviewing citizen-survey results, carefully listening to what our citizens say they need and want. The results of this survey can be found on the Parks and Recreation website at CoMo.gov. The survey revealed that 87% of Columbia households use our parks, which is significantly higher than the national average of 79%. The survey also showed that 81% use city trails.
The open-ended comments at the end of the survey are always of special interest to me. In answer to the question, “What comes to mind when you hear ‘Columbia Parks and Recreation’ (and any other comments),” one citizen wrote, “We love all parks and rec offers and trails and parks are one of our favorite parts of living in Columbia.” Another wrote, “I smile because of all the wonderful trails, parks, and outdoor events contribute to my happiness and overall well being.” After a particularly difficult year in 2020, those are the comments that make all of us smile.
Citizen comments that revealed areas needing improvement were equally valuable. There were requests for more shade trees, more trail connections, more wheelchair sports, more trash cans, more sidewalk lights and other items. We learned we could do better in keeping our restrooms clean and in communicating about upcoming events.
What about facilities that citizens still want and need? Walking and biking trails, nature trails, small neighborhood parks and large community parks ranked as the top needs. However, requests for a variety of facilities that Columbia does not yet have were also voiced, such as an ice rink, more family indoor facilities, nature interpretive center, members-only dog park, indoor tennis facility, velodrome, roller hockey rink, indoor competition pool and more.
If the one-eighth-cent Park Sales Tax is renewed, will we be able to fund all of these requests? The bad news is no, we cannot do everything. The good news is we can do some things.
The Park Sales Tax is estimated to earn about $30.9 million over the next 10 years. The proposed project list going before the City Council on Monday lists 41 specific projects, along with annual funding for land acquisition, ADA improvements, city/school projects and other major maintenance needs.
Which requests for new recreation facilities are selected for funding? Because of the unstable economic climate, priority is given to the development of the enterprise facilities that can, at the least, recover their operating cost. The four court Columbia Sports Fieldhouse is a good example of a facility that is generating enough revenue to recover operating cost. On the reverse, it’s difficult for us to promote a facility that we know will require a subsidy of tax dollars to keep it operational. Facilities such as an indoor ice rink and natatorium are certainly needed but will likely require a multi-jurisdictional partnership, including those in the private sector.
If citizens support a future use tax on internet sales, not only will it allow our local brick and mortar shops to fairly compete with out of town stores, it will hopefully restore some of the lost internet sales tax allowing us to consider these facilities. Many of the new facilities requested by our citizens were already identified as a need in our 2013 Park, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
The citizen survey also revealed that maintaining our existing parks, trails and recreation facilities is a top priority for our citizens. “Fixing up/repairing park facilities, shelters, playgrounds and restrooms” ranked No. 1 as the type of project residents were most willing to fund with revenues from the park sales tax. The majority (84%) of the survey respondents indicated that city officials should place a high priority on maintaining Columbia’s parks, trails and recreation facilities. Therefore, the largest portion of the proposed project list is dedicated to taking care of what we have. We are listening.
The renewable one-eighth-cent Park Sales Tax is the major funding source for Columbia Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement projects. Capital improvement projects are items that cost $5,000 and more and cannot be accomplished within the constraints of the annual operating budget. For example, we have more than 50 playgrounds in our park system. They have a lifespan of 20 to 25 years. That means every year on average, two to three park playgrounds need to be replaced. If funding were not in place for these type of projects, playgrounds would be removed when they reached the end of their lifespan, but not replaced.
Another example are the replacement of the MKT Trail bridges. The original bridges are more than 125 years old and have wooden understructures that are deteriorating. We have replaced five of the MKT bridges with past Park Sales Tax funding. In the proposed project list, three more of the MKT bridges would be replaced.
On Aug. 16, the City Council will consider a resolution to adopt a list of proposed projects to be accomplished if Park Sales Tax is extended for 10 years. There will be opportunity for public comment on the proposed project list before the City Council makes a final decision. Be sure to let your voice be heard.
Our recreation programs and park system reflect the needs of the community. We can only keep up to your high standards by listening to you, acting on what we can do now and watching for opportunities to open up in the future that will enable us to fulfill your parks and recreation wants and needs.
Mike Griggs is director of Columbia Parks and Recreation.