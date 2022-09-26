100 AGES, A CENTURY OF VOICES: Mel West, 88

100 AGES: Mel West

 Alyssa Goodman

If you have one of the most valuable assets in this world — good parenting skills — you should consider recycling those skills, as they are desperately needed by many of today’s children and youth. That treasure should not be wasted.

A recent survey reported that 47% of high school students stated they had once or more times considered suicide. Young men take wartime weapons into public places to destroy the lives of others and their own. Data and stories constantly appear that tell us of their need for the stable influence of mature, loving, compassionate and caring persons.

