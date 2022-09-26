If you have one of the most valuable assets in this world — good parenting skills — you should consider recycling those skills, as they are desperately needed by many of today’s children and youth. That treasure should not be wasted.
A recent survey reported that 47% of high school students stated they had once or more times considered suicide. Young men take wartime weapons into public places to destroy the lives of others and their own. Data and stories constantly appear that tell us of their need for the stable influence of mature, loving, compassionate and caring persons.
Let me tell you three stories of what I mean, two personal and one observed.
In 1955, I was an agriculture teacher in the local high school, and we also had a Grade A dairy farm. In mid-summer, the superintendent of the high school said to me, “Mel, we have a boy, Denny, who will be a senior this fall who needs help if he is going to make it. His family is going through a terrible divorce. He has been in a bit of trouble, and he must get out of that situation if he is going to make it. Can you and Barbara take him into your family for the senior year?”
We did. We had two small children and moved them into one bedroom, giving him his own room. Denny became a part of our family, some days riding the bus to school, and sometimes riding with me. He helped with chores. He made good grades and graduated. We moved to Texas that summer and lost track of him.
In about 1990, there was a knock at our door and it was Denny, though at first we did not recognize him. We welcomed him in and he said, “I am so glad I found you. After I graduated, you moved to Texas and I lost you. I had heard that you were in Columbia, so when I came today I found you in the telephone book.
“I have, for years, wanted to thank you for what you did for me. You saved my life. I know I was headed to jail and prison. But you took me in and showed me what family life was all about. You taught me a work ethic. You showed me what Christianity is all about.”
“I’ve made it. I have a good job, a good family, grandchildren and attend a good church. None of that would have happened if you had not taken me in. Thank you.”
In 1976, I took a load of beef heifers for the work of Heifer Project in South Dakota. I stayed the night in a small family motel in St. Herrick. I met a wonderful family that operated the motel. In addition to the mother and father, there were four teenaged young women — Latino, Sioux, Black and white.
As I visited with the mother, she said, “We raised our family of four children, put them through school and they are doing well. So, we decided that now that we had learned to be parents, we should take in some more.” Their valuable asset was recycled.
When our two children graduated from college and were on their own, my wife, Barbara and I began to sponsor very low-income youth in rural Nicaragua through high school and sometimes college. These youth typically came from a low-income family ($550 a year or so) that lived in a dirt-floor shack with no potable water or electricity. The parents either had no or very limited education.
For more than 20 years, we sponsored three students a year. We have corresponded with them and shared pictures and stories. I have met several when I visited the country. We now have email contact with a few, in English. We have celebrated with them as they graduated. They have gone on to become teachers, doctors, nurses and business persons.
It has been of great satisfaction to us to recycle dollars for education after our children no longer needed them.
The lesson is simple. Recycle the most important things you have — love, compassion and generosity. It has worked for us.
Mel West, of Columbia, is a retired United Methodist pastor.
