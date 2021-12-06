Well over a decade ago, significant electric substation overloading issues were identified in Columbia. A general plan was developed, and the community was involved through meetings and a survey of options in finalizing a plan.
The final plan was named Option A and proposed building a transmission line from Grindstone Substation, on the southeast side of Columbia, to a new substation on land purchased by the electric utility near Peachtree Drive and Nifong Blvd.
Another transmission line would connect the new substation to Perche Creek Substation on the west side of Columbia. The goal was to reduce load at three substations: Hinkson Creek, near the MU reactor; Grindstone; and Perche Creek. In addition, it would provide a second transmission line to Perche Creek Substation, which would protect the Scott Boulevard corridor, along with the sewer treatment and water treatment plants, from interruptions if the single line failed. A bond proposal was presented to voters in early 2015, with half going to pay for Option A-related work and the remainder for other electric distribution and electric production projects. The bond proposal passed with 68% of voters approving.
Electric rates were raised 3% to pay for the project. Millions of dollars were spent on engineering and materials. The final construction authorization was brought to the City Council for approval in January 2016. The Council “paused” the project after a group of citizens objected. The project remains paused today, almost six years later.
What appears to have happened in the ensuing years is an effort to reverse-engineer recommendations and public approval through continued studies searching for a different answer.
1. In December 2015, the Mayor’s Task Force on Infrastructure submitted its final report and recommended building the new substation and transmission line. The recommendation was ignored, and a series of studies was begun.
2. In July 2018, nearly $100,000 was paid for a study that showed five of the eight City electric substations were overloaded. The Perche Creek Substation was the most overloaded with a utilization factor of 160%. The report was never publicly discussed or presented to the City Council.
3. Also in July 2018, another $100,000 study found that the mayor’s idea of using a transmission loop around the north side of Columbia for a second transmission line to Perche Creek Substation would cost a minimum of $10 million more than Option A. The report was never publicly discussed or presented to City Council.
In the near future, recommendations from another study, costing almost $900,000, will be presented to City Council. The consulting firm will not present the recommendations or study findings to City Council. The recommendations will come from a task force’s interpretation of the study. The task force held one public comment meeting but did not explain the study or their recommendations.
The decisions that will come from the recommendations will easily cost over $1 billion for infrastructure and purchased power over the next 20 years. The decisions will also determine how vulnerable the electric system is to power outages.
I would argue that the electric utility is Columbia’s most critical asset, and that time needs to be taken to allow the public to fully understand this issue. Before recommendations go to City Council, the consulting firm should hold an educational public presentation to fully explain the purpose, parameters and findings of the study. That should be followed by the consulting firm addressing questions that come from the educational meeting. After paying $900,000 to the firm, it would seem a reasonable request from ratepayers.
I believe our community needs a resilient electric system that will be ready for the next microburst, heat dome, polar vortex or other climate-related disruption that may occur. Not explaining this complicated issue and allowing public discussion is counter to good government and could lead to serious financial losses and power outages when the weather doesn’t remain normal.
Jim Windsor retired in 2018 as assistant director of utilities for the City of Columbia after almost 36 years with the Water & Light Department. He was responsible for rate design; electric load forecasting; financial management; analyzing energy market purchases and renewable energy contracts; and reviewing energy efficiency programs.