Perception is reality, goes an old saying that sounds astute but is actually dead wrong: Reality is reality, regardless of one’s perception of it. But in today’s hyper-polarized political environment, with partisans on all sides eagerly seeking out their own confirmation bias, and an ideologically wide range of news channels and websites eager to oblige, reality can be difficult to see through all the rhetorical smoke.
Case in point: Polls show almost half of Americans believe the U.S. is in a recession; it isn’t, by the standard definition of two straight quarters of declining GDP.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.