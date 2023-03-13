Almost three weeks ago, news outlets around the world reported that 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care. As he spends quiet time with family in his small Georgia hometown, in the same house he lived in before becoming president, I am reflective of the impact one man’s life has had on the world.

Positive role models are hard to find, especially among political leaders today, most of whom make decisions based on self-interest. President Carter, however, exemplifies what it is to be a moral, accomplished leader, a peacemaker and a true American.

