Almost three weeks ago, news outlets around the world reported that 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care. As he spends quiet time with family in his small Georgia hometown, in the same house he lived in before becoming president, I am reflective of the impact one man’s life has had on the world.
Positive role models are hard to find, especially among political leaders today, most of whom make decisions based on self-interest. President Carter, however, exemplifies what it is to be a moral, accomplished leader, a peacemaker and a true American.
In 1991, I had the pleasure of spending a day with President Carter when he visited Stephens College to give a lecture on the importance of volunteerism. As head of student government, I was there to greet him when he arrived at the airport. Wedged between him and the president of Stephens in the backseat of a highly secured vehicle, I was in awe. As unassuming and easy to talk with as he was, I knew I was in the presence of a great man. As I escorted him around and had dinner with him, he was gracious and friendly to everyone. The kiss on my cheek after I introduced him that evening was captured in a photo my mother treasures to this day. It wasn’t a large speaking fee that attracted him to Stephens, but the opportunity to encourage others to serve their communities. His speech was captivating and motivating as he shared stories from his own service work and encouraged the audience to step into volunteer roles themselves.
As a 7 year old, I wasn’t aware of politics when President Carter was elected. That changed in 1979 when a U.S. Marine from my hometown in Washington, Missouri, was taken hostage in Iran, a crisis that forever marked his presidency. President Carter’s failure to secure the 52 hostages’ release after 444 days of captivity, along with an energy crisis are the reasons most cited for his defeat in 1980 to Ronald Reagan.
Upon election, President Carter prioritized restoring credibility to the presidency, pledging to the American people: “I will never lie to you,” valuing honesty over personal gain.
Everyone, including President Carter himself, admits he took on too much too fast after taking office, which impacted his effectiveness. With the passage of time, his presidential achievements are being reevaluated. And rightly so. He achieved much while in office and laid the foundation for numerous policies and programs still in place today.
Arguably more important to his legacy is how President Carter governed.
Using his deeply rooted Christian beliefs as a moral compass, President Carter always knew what direction to head in. He didn’t focus on polls or politics, believing instead “everything falls into place when you do the right thing.” For him, it was simple.
“Doing the right thing” meant working to improve the lives and security of all Americans and fighting for human rights around the world. He rejected much of the pomp and circumstance of his position, at first not even wanting “Hail to the Chief” played when he entered an event.
This is why, even when there were negative views of his performance, he remained personally popular.
President Carter embarked on an ambitious post-presidential life. He and his wife of more than 76 years, Rosalynn, continued their work to advocate for human rights and free elections around the globe. They worked relentlessly in the poorest, often forgotten countries to eradicate diseases and improve living conditions.
President Carter continued to assist the U.S. globally in precarious situations of unrest and civil wars resulting in him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
These accomplishments after leaving office set a high bar for ex-presidents, as has his example of moral leadership and love for his country. Throughout it all, he has remained devoted to his marriage, family, his Christian faith and service — the theme of his talk in Columbia. His accomplishments and humble character should inspire us all to make a difference, starting in our own backyards.
The world craves leaders like President Carter who stick to their convictions, not swayed by the latest poll numbers. For those reluctant to run for public office, unsure if they can make a difference, President Carter reminds us it has been done and can be done again.
A Missouri native, Alison Peters Deldicque is a graduate of Stephens College and Harvard Business School. She currently resides in Barcelona, Spain.
