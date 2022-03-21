Are you wondering how so many people in Russia have fully succumbed to the delusional Kremlin propaganda?
Take a look at how many people in the U.S. are firm believers in all kinds of the most insane conspiracies, denying facts and accepting obvious fabrications even at the expense of their own security and health.
And that is happening despite most of the media working against it, with safeguards for freedom of speech still in place and democratic institutions still working.
Now, imagine an environment where audiences have been incessantly and deliberately bombarded by increasingly insane and well-coordinated propaganda — from TV, web, newspapers — and where any independent or simply rational sources of information, are sidelined, suppressed, persecuted and shut down. And all that has been happening for years and years.
How many more people, do you think, will become immune to any craziness delivered straight to their brains? As flawed, messy, limping and imperfect as they are, independent, professional and diverse media do matter. They are not just a business; they are a public institution, like education or health. They need support and nurturing.
Please, don’t tell a Russian that freedom of speech does not exist in the U.S. and democracy is lost. Flawed as they are, I really know what true censorship and authoritarianism look like.
Dmitri Surnin came from the Soviet Union to attend MU’s School of Journalism. He graduated with a master’s degree in 2001. He returned to the Soviet Union, but is now living in the U.S. and is regional director for Europe and Eurasia for Internews Network.