“A rat in a maze is free to go anywhere, as long as it stays inside the maze.” — from “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.
Anti-choice advocates have been building a maze for decades. Now, with the help of the Supreme Court, women may soon be imprisoned inside their maze, no longer free to choose what happens to their bodies, their careers, their lives.
You are raped, and the rapist impregnates you. You are legally prohibited from terminating the pregnancy. You, unlike your rapist, are legally prohibited from choosing what you want to do with your body, which will impact every aspect of your life.
You have consensual sex and become pregnant. You do not want a child. You are legally prohibited from terminating the pregnancy. You, unlike your partner, are legally prohibited from choosing what you want to do with your body, which will impact every aspect of your life.
You are pregnant and complications arise. Your life is in danger. Your doctor is legally prohibited from saving your life if doing so jeopardizes your pregnancy. You, unlike your partner, must die because politicians pretending to be justices decided the life of a woman is not equal to the viability of a fetus or the life of a man.
Make no mistake — the anti-choice movement has nothing to do with saving lives. Children die in the United States every day from a myriad of preventable causes, which are never protested, never politicized and never prevented. Many Republicans who fervently support relegating women to second-class citizens vote against legislation that would save and improve the lives of children. Just look up Sen. Josh Hawley’s voting record.
Anti-choice advocates claim ending a woman’s right to choose will protect women. Restricting women’s choice does not protect women from harm: It only marginalizes them.
Rescinding a woman’s right to choose is not the end of a movement. It is the beginning. Power over women’s bodies will only embolden those wielding that power. Perhaps women should not be allowed to take birth control. Perhaps women should not own property. Perhaps women should not work outside the home. Perhaps women should not vote. Sound farfetched? Regression is a slippery slope.
What right of men exists on the precipice of that slope? What restriction is advocated by the anti-choice movement that imposes governmental dominion over a man’s body? His career? His livelihood?
No, the only rats in the maze are female rats.
Christine Stamper is a Columbia resident.