Chuck Basye who, along with Cheri Toalson Reisch, represents both the fringe of the CPS school district and the lunatic kind, is at it again.
He pouts that the CPS board is not prioritizing his personal, and very political, agenda and is promoting a bill that would allow just 5% of the number of voters in the last board election to dictate what the school board must place on the agenda each month. He adds the threat of criminal and civil penalties for board members, who volunteer their time, should they not bend to his will.
How telling that the bar would be set so low. He knows that his views and his agenda do not reflect the values and priorities of our community. We know that requiring masks in schools is necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, and that personal freedom must take a back seat to the urgency of controlling this dangerous virus.
It’s tempting to dismiss Basye’s foolishness, but this cancer is growing. He is part of an orchestrated effort in this country to subvert the power of elected local officials who are doing their best to save lives and to keep students in schools.
I remember when the mantra of Republicans was “local control.” Now they want to control all aspects of our lives, top-down.
Basye and Reisch should stay in their lane. We elected the members of our school board, not Basye and Fiends , to make the hard decisions about schools.
And that’s the point: the board is an elected body in which we have entrusted the education and the safety of our children.
Contrary to the claims of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is again suing CPS over the issue, mandating mask-wearing in schools is not unconstitutional, and it is a perversion of our legal system to claim so. The duty to protect supersedes the freedom to go maskless.
Schmitt and his minions will continue to exploit the inevitable challenges we face as we struggle to keep our kids in school, and they will continue to sow division among us. We must absolutely defy and reject this infringement on our right to determine how we protect our children and support their education. Wearing a mask is a small price to pay for the benefit of keeping students learning in school, in person. The alternative is no learning at all.
Allison Kaiser, of Columbia, is a retired teacher and parent.