The effort by Missouri’s Republican-led legislature to overhaul the process for changing the state constitution has nothing to do with non-citizens voting. But some voters are likely to think otherwise since the very first question in a proposed ballot referendum asks voters whether only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote — even though this is already the law.

Beware: The confusion is intentional.

