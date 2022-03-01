Our Columbia City Council has proposed a use tax of 2% applied to purchases from online and out-of-state sellers. This is identical to a proposed tax that was narrowly defeated by the voters in November 2017.
It was a bad idea then. It’s a bad idea now.
Sales taxes are regressive. They hit those in middle and lower income brackets the hardest. Our sales tax is particularly regressive because, unlike many states, it includes groceries and clothing — two areas that eat up much of the budget of lower income folks. It’s time that we relied on a progressive tax for city funds.
"The Powers That Be" in Missouri don't seem to believe in progressive taxes. Missouri has 10 state income tax brackets, with the top bracket starting at $8,704 taxed at 5.4%. This means that someone making $150,000 per year pays the same top income tax rate as someone barely getting by on $10,000 per year. It would make more sense to set the rate at 0% for someone making less that $10,000 and adding a bracket of 7% or 8% for earnings over $150,000.
I believe that our city needs more money. I support expanding the police force, repairing our streets, dealing with homelessness, etc.
Kansas City and St. Louis have an earnings tax of 1% for those who live or work in the city. I thought that would be a good solution if we exempted people earning less than $30,000. But I then found state law 92.111, which states: "After Dec. 31, 2011, no city shall impose or levy an earnings tax, except a constitutional charter city that imposed or levied an earnings tax prior to Nov. 2, 2010." That law also provides that the two cities that have an earnings tax, Kansas City and Saint Louis, must resubmit that tax to an election every five years.
It appears that we have many state legislators who believe in local decision-making except when they don't.
We have a fine city. There is much that we can do to make it even better. Let’s do that without adding to the burden of those struggling to get by. Perhaps we could enact a property tax surcharge on homes above a certain value. Unless someone's already made that illegal.
Terrence French is a Columbia resident.