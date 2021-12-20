I am sending this letter in response to the reports about a racist e-mail sent to Columbia Public School Superintendent Dr. Brain Yearwood. The email reads as follows: “You need to be forced to move to Africa where you belong.”
How dare someone send such an e-mail to our superintendent or to any person of color.
We have built this country after being stolen, sold and kidnapped, brought here against our will and enslaved for over 400 years.
Are we angry at this e-mail? You bet we are. The writer has the nerve to insult the leader of the Columbia Public Schools and the community that brought him here.
This America is our home, whether we chose it or not. It is a home that we love, though a long way from perfect. We pay taxes here, and we have participated in making America a leader on the world’s stage.
We know the opposition to the school district mask mandate was but a reason to attack this Black leader because how dare a Black leader with all the credentials be the leader of our educational system?
We know you are playing out of the far right’s playbook that they have been developing since Reconstruction for such a time as this, where all the ugliness of white racism has been unleashed.
We also know your efforts are to make the superintendent and board members who are Black resign. But let us make it crystal clear: We will never surrender to become less than first-class citizens with all the same rights as all other citizens.
We keep saying we believe there are more good people than bad here in Columbia. When will you stand up and call out these mean-spirited racists who are hell-bent on causing another civil war, to try to take us back to an era that can and will not be tolerated?
We will keep supporting CPS and challenge all right-minded Columbians to speak up and support this superintendent and the board — they have done what they felt was right for the safety of our students, teachers and staff.
Two years ago you could not have convinced me I would have to write such a letter in Columbia and that we would have two state representatives outside of Columbia leading this unruly group.
If you believe the e-mail against the superintendent was unacceptable, speak up.
Mary A. Ratliff is president of the Columbia NAACP.