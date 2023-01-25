After a long break, Missouri is back as a bellwether. But this time, we’re not a vote indicator — we’re an alarm echoing the nation’s ongoing culture wars. The incident surrounding Columbia Public Schools and the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration late last week immediately erupted into social media political fisticuffs rather than our community working together to solve the issue. If this pattern of over-politicizing continues, we all lose.
The reaction to this event is the perfect microcosm of what is going on in our country at large: State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, tweeted that his office had been inundated with calls from upset parents and linked to a highly controversial, apocalypse-style private publication. This succeeded in lighting a match under his supporters.
Next on the fuse was Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who issued an open letter to CPS. He also tweeted remarks using incendiary terms like “child endangerment” and “inappropriate sexual performance” that do not match the reality of the event captured on video. This fanned the social media flames and the divide grew wider.
On the other side, citizens and leaders like Mayor Barbara Buffaloe jumped to defend the Diversity Celebration and NClusion+, proudly posting how welcome the LGBTQIA+ community is. Despite their positivity, the online conversation devolved into attacks, with many saying that anyone against this performance was a bigot. Civility had officially left the building.
I crossed my fingers and hoped Superintendent Brian Yearwood would shut down the divisiveness by simply owning a lack of communication. In a country where controversy surrounds the LGBTQIA+ community and with drag performers in particular, the CPS administration should have thought through parents’ concerns and proactively communicated with them. Since they knew NClusion+ would be performing, they should have been more transparent with principals, teachers and students so that preparations could have been made.
After all, Columbia is a politically divided place. In the last presidential election, 54.8% of Boone County voters voted Democrat and 42.3% voted Republican. Many families you interact with are likely to have a different opinion than you. Whether you agree with it or not, it was entirely foreseeable that some parents might be concerned about the content of this event, and they deserve more empathy from their leaders.
Instead, Dr. Yearwood’s response became the next missive in this “open letter” battle. He doubled down on a defensive position. He correctly called out the misinformation that had been spread thus far before adding misinformation of his own. He claimed that he had been in “direct” communication with the two families with children in attendance who had complained.
As I write, five days after the event, at least one of the families that complained has not received a call or an email from Dr. Yearwood. This parent received a cut-and-paste response that was sent to multiple parents, whether their child attended or not, and an indirect response from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Helen Porter, about a different issue entirely. Since only two families complained, could Dr. Yearwood have made time to pick up the phone?
If you are keeping score, each side continues to silo into its own position, mirroring the culture wars throughout the country. No solution has been offered; no bridging seems to have been attempted. Social media dumpster fires abound. Parents are calling for their children to be pulled from CPS. The name-calling from both sides is astounding.
Where is the voice of reason? I hate to sound like the curmudgeon, but back in my day leaders were called to do a job without political grandstanding. The attorney general was not strictly a political position, but a serious job with important responsibilities. A superintendent’s job was not to politicize issues but to lead as an example to students and work to unite the district.
Instead of inciting others, let’s call it like it really is. The performance by NClusion+ was obviously tailored to a wide audience. Three performers lip-synced to non-offensive ‘80s and ‘90s radio hits. They showed less skin than seen at Rock Bridge High School’s prom. Bawdy jokes were not made, and suggestive dancing did not occur. Was there another way that the LGBTQIA+ community could have been represented at this celebration? Probably yes. But did this performance call for the level of outrage by our community and elected leaders? Probably no.
While Rowden, Bailey and Yearwood battle it out, the community loses. All three should lower the temperature for the greater good. We need leaders who can work with both sides and champion solutions. Instead of Missouri reflecting the culture wars of the nation, could we not, moving forward, be an example of unity, civility and working together?
Sarah Strom Bohl writes about nonpartisan politics with an emphasis on civility at The Civilian, an online newsletter. She and her family live in Columbia and her three children attend Columbia Public Schools.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.