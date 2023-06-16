Just how frightened are normal people supposed to be? Has the time come to bring the dogs inside, shut the blinds, fasten the deadbolts, wear body armor and prop a shotgun by the door?

I see where Kari Lake, the make-believe governor of Arizona (she lost the 2022 election but refuses to concede, despite multiple recounts and failed lawsuits) has issued a threat to "Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Joe Biden — and the guys back there in the fake news media," a cohort that presumably includes your humble, obedient servant here.

