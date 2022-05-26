For a decade or more, I predicted on my syllabi for “Introduction to Political Theory” and “Introduction to Political Science” that there would be one or more mass killings and many mass shootings before the end of the semester, and indicated that the class would explore why these particular “manifestations of disorder” had become endemic features, indeed signature characteristics of the United States of America, but rare if almost nonexistent occurrences in other advanced democracies, and in fact in most other countries.
On March 18 and 19, 2020, I tried to answer this question in two related essays, published as guest commentaries in the Columbia Missourian: “Treat the symptoms of gun violence today, root causes tomorrow” and “What should be done today and tomorrow.”
After the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, I thought it would be worthwhile to summarize and update these still, unfortunately, all too apposite essays.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been 213 mass shootings or about 10 a week in our country, and now in the space of a few weeks two mass killings, each with 10 or more people murdered.
My contention in my guest commentaries was and remains that there is a strong correlation and indeed a causal relationship between the strength of a jurisdiction’s gun safety laws and its rate of gun violence and particularly mass shootings and killings. Counties, cities, states and countries with lax gun safety laws have higher rates of gun violence and vice versa.
I argued further that it is hard to treat the deep root causes of violence and gun violence in particular, such as poverty, racism, broken families, acute inequality and mental illness in a way that produces quick and tangible results. But we can effectively and rapidly treat the symptoms of gun violence, such as the number of mass shootings and killings in a jurisdiction by enacting an array of proven, reasonable and Constitutionally acceptable regulations, such as universal background checks for all gun purchases, age and license requirements for owning and carrying handguns and assault weapons, and crucially, a ban on the purchase of assault weapons.
Reasonable gun control measures, such as these, which as Justice Antonin Scalia observed, are permitted under the Second Amendment, will not entirely eliminate gun violence, but they will significantly reduce its incidence, just as speeding and drunk driving laws reduce traffic accidents and deaths.
At the end of my second commentary, which I would like to reiterate here in light of the unbelievable tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, we will not see the widespread passage of gun regulations that work without real political change, without supporting and electing those who endorse these life saving measures, instead of those who block them and talk vaguely of dealing with root causes first. Our anguish, outrage and arguments have to be backed with our campaign contributions and, crucially, with our votes. Unless that happens and we have real regime change, I predict we will see a growing number Buffalos and Uvaldes for semesters to come.
John Langton is an emeritus professor of political science at Westminster College in Fulton. He taught political theory as an adjunct professor in the spring semester.