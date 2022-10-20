On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. We recommend a yes vote on Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that would permit people over 21 to legally possess limited amounts of pot for personal use.

If approved, the initiative would regulate the recreational marijuana industry in Missouri, authorize the automatic expungement of most nonviolent marijuana offenses and impose a 6% tax on marijuana sales. The additional tax revenue — tens of millions per year, proponents say — would be split among services for military veterans, costs associated with the expungement program and more funding for the state’s public defender’s office.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

