A school shooting in St. Louis happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Oct. 24. My mom works at, and my friends go to, Gateway STEM High School, a short walk from the two impacted schools.
On the day of the shooting, before I was leaving to go to my daily classes at Mizzou, my mom called me saying that Gateway was on lockdown and she was OK. In high school, I had been on lockdown at least once each school year. Most of the reasons were due to threats taking place near the school. It worried me that lockdowns had become so normalized.
Later, I started getting notifications from friends directly naming individuals who were affected by a school shooting. As I read, people began to mention seeing a student bleeding. The rest of the day I spent worried, and making sure people were OK mentally.
After every school shooting, people say we need to have more security in schools by adding metal detectors and increasing school security personnel. CVPA and Collegiate had implemented these safety measures, but the shooter forced his way in anyway.
Bars have been put on school windows and there are individuals who want to arm teachers in St. Louis. It is my belief that if shooters want to get in, they will find a way, and if teachers are armed then that gives a chance for a student to steal the gun and cause even more senseless violence.
There have already been two more mass shootings as I am writing this article. This is not normal. The only solution is gun control.
When the authorities came to the St. Louis shooter’s house due to a domestic violence threat, the police could not legally take his gun — even though the shooter failed a background check and received the gun from a family member.
The problem, in this instance, is Missouri’s unsatisfactory gun control laws, which did not allow the police to take the shooter’s gun away even though the weapon was not purchased through a reputable retailer.
A solution is red flag laws, which allow the police, family, or doctors to make a request to a judge for temporary confiscation of a gun from someone who has been deemed a threat to society, or themselves. If red flag laws were in place, then the gun would have been taken away from the shooter and it would have made it harder for him to obtain another gun in the future.
Why are we so numb to school shootings that nothing happened on Mizzou’s campus in remembrance of this Missouri shooting? The most I saw was people posting on social media, and one of my classes acknowledged it at the time. There was no vigil for the people who died or were affected by the shooting. It was like nothing had happened, while my friends and parents continued suffering mentally.
As things continue as normal on the Mizzou campus, all the people that I know in St. Louis are still worried about a copycat shooter.
Evan Holden is an MU student studying journalism.
