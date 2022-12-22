A school shooting in St. Louis happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Oct. 24. My mom works at, and my friends go to, Gateway STEM High School, a short walk from the two impacted schools.

On the day of the shooting, before I was leaving to go to my daily classes at Mizzou, my mom called me saying that Gateway was on lockdown and she was OK. In high school, I had been on lockdown at least once each school year. Most of the reasons were due to threats taking place near the school. It worried me that lockdowns had become so normalized.

